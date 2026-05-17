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Home > World News > Canada’s High Commissioner Discusses Defence Cooperation With India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Canada’s High Commissioner Discusses Defence Cooperation With India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries.

Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries. Photo: ANI
Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 05:18 IST

On Saturday, Canada’s High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh to discuss defence cooperation between the two countries.

Cooter’s visit came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s trip to India in February 2026.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “High Commissioner of Canada to India, Mr Christopher Cooter, paid a courtesy call on Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed next steps towards strengthening India-Canada Defence Cooperation as a follow-up of the state visit of Canadian Prime Minister, Hon’ble Mark Carney to India in February 2026.”

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Carney during his visit met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following their meeting, the leaders released a joint statement, welcomed five Memorandums of Understanding (MOU), and announced a broad range of ambitious initiatives that will renew and expand the Canada-India partnership across energy and critical minerals, technology and AI, talent and culture, and defence.

They focused on the potential for new investments in and exports from Canada’s infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, and defence sectors. The Canadian delegation emphasised Canada’s competitive advantages in energy, defence, agriculture, critical minerals, AI, quantum computing, and health technology – and its role as a premier destination for global capital and investment, Canadian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Canada is a Pacific nation, and stronger ties in the Indo-Pacific are crucial to our security and sovereignty. Canada and India will increase defence cooperation, including maritime security, and identify opportunities for bilateral and multilateral naval activities to deepen interoperability and promote knowledge exchange, underscoring our shared commitment to security and resilience.

Further, the statement said that building on progress made in recent talks, the leaders agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on security and law enforcement. This includes issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks. Prime Minister Carney also underscored that Canada will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Tata Electronics And ASML Partner For Gujarat Semiconductor Fab, PM Modi Welcomes Move

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Canada’s High Commissioner Discusses Defence Cooperation With India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
Tags: Canada High Commissioner to IndiaChristopher CooterDefence Secretarydefence-cooperationhome-hero-pos-4Rajesh Kumar Singh

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Canada’s High Commissioner Discusses Defence Cooperation With India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

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