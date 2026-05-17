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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Find out who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. Check out the top scorers man of the match and complete match details.

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More (Image Source: X)
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 09:15 IST

Eden Gardens became an absolute run fest on Saturday, 16th May, as the 100th IPL match took place in the venue. In an astonishing batting display, the visitors competing in Match 60 of the IPL 2026 2026 managed to beat the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs. This substantial victory was also vital in keeping the playoff hopes very much alive for the definitely talented Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata franchise, whilst also crushing the phenomenal five-match winning streak of the Titans along the way. The residents put together an enormous total of 247 runs before the visitors struggled to get past 218 runs, thanks to the home team bowlers keeping their nerves intact in the death overs. 

KKR Vs GT Match 60: Key Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026
Match Number Match 60
Competing Teams Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans
Match Date Saturday, May 16 2026
Official Venue Eden Gardens Kolkata
Toss Decision Gujarat Titans Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl
Final Result Kolkata Knight Riders Won By 29 Runs

Who Won Yesterday’s IPL 2026 Match Between KKR And GT?

The Kolkata Knight Riders took charge from the start, crushing the Gujarat Titans by 29 runs. Sent in to bat first, Kolkata hammered 247 runs and lost only two wickets along the way. Gujarat made a spirited effort, with captain Shubman Gill leading the charge, but the required run rate kept climbing. In the end, they wrapped up their innings at 218 for four, falling well short.

Top Run Scorers In Yesterday’s KKR Vs GT Clash

Batters had a field day in this match as 465 runs flew off the bats in just two innings. Finn Allen stole the show, blasting 93 runs from only 35 balls, crushing ten massive sixes along the way. He had great support, too. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green both stayed unbeaten, each hitting classy half-centuries. On the other side, Shubman Gill stood tall for the visitors, fighting almost single-handedly at the top.

You Might Be Interested In
Player Name Team Name Runs Scored Balls Faced
Finn Allen Kolkata Knight Riders 93 35
Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans 85 49
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders 82 Not Out 44
Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 57 35
Sai Sudharsan Gujarat Titans 53 Not Out 28
Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 52 Not Out 28

Top Wicket Takers In Yesterday’s IPL Match

Player Name Team Name Wickets Taken Runs Conceded
Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders 2 29
Saurabh Dubey Kolkata Knight Riders 1 23
Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 1 25
Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans 1 38
Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans 1 50

GT vs KKR: Who Was The Man Of The Match Yesterday?

Sunil Narine walked away with the Player of the Match award, and honestly, he earned it. The pitch was a total dream for batters, but Narine, ever the master, turned things around with a tight, impressive spell. He snatched two key wickets: Shubman Gill, the captain, and Nishant Sindhu. And get this, he only gave up 29 runs in his four overs. That’s seriously tough in a game where everyone seemed to be swinging for the fences. His control during the crucial middle overs shifted everything in Kolkata Knight Riders’ favour. In a match stuffed with big scores, Narine’s calm and skill made all the difference.

Also Read – KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
Tags: Cricket Match ResultEden GardensFinn Allen 93gujarat-titanshome-hero-pos-5Indian Premier League 2026IPL 2026KKR Vs GT ResultKolkata Knight RidersMatch 60player of the matchShubman Gill 85Sunil Narine Man Of The MatchTop Scorers Yesterdaywho won yesterday match

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

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IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More
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