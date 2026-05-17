Viral Video: Social Media Buzzes Over ‘Spy’ Claims At Trump-Xi Jinping Event

A video of what appears to be a suspicious moment during a US China Summit led the way for a viral video across the social media landscape, raising speculation and online debate. The video was something that captured an ominous moment during a meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping at the US China Summit, triggering speculation and online discussion. The clip was allegedly captured during a formal state banquet in connection with a diplomatic visit by the two leaders, and it has quickly become viral online, with people analysing each frame of the clip. The video does not show anything in itself to prove that anything wrong has been done but internet users have been speculating on the video platforms such as X, TikTok and Reddit of the possibility of spy or covert intelligence operations.

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The short video apparently depicts an unknown man approaching an off limits zone at an unusual distance during the banquet before seemingly exchanging an object or gesture with another guest. The incident quickly became ‘suspicious waiters’ as the hashtags such as ‘spy claims’ and ‘Trump-Xi banquet‘ began trending on social media. Some internet users wondered whether this was some kind of surveillance device or classified information, while others said the claims were just an internet conspiracy theory due to the current stand off between the United States and China. Although there has been quite a bit of online excitement, there has been no official agency or government representative confirming an attack or security breach associated with the event.

American-Chinese Spies?

But this is only the latest episode in a series of public debates that has included worries about diplomatic security, espionage, and sharp international media focus on the interactions between American and Chinese officials. Were the world leaders going to a state banquet, several levels of security and intelligence checks would be in effect, and any unexpected activity or contact would be the subject of public discussion. Viral clips have been cited as an example of how context is invariably lost and that isolated statements can become misinformation when there is no official confirmation. Nonetheless, the trend of the video indicates the speed with which speculative stories can go viral in the digital era.

Social Media Reactions

The clip has since been circulating, with people arguing one way or another about what it is they are seeing. Some are claiming there is suspicious activity, while others are saying it is nothing more than ‘normal life’ taken to the extreme.

🚨 The waiter images that caused a stir during Trump’s visit to China: “Every waiter is a trained intelligence officer or spy.” pic.twitter.com/1rugHtOBxq — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) May 16, 2026







High profile meeting between two world leaders of rivaling nations and entire cabinets of important people. Why is this a surprise? https://t.co/YJ7rsIVX04 — Success Arc ☦️ (@manor0110) May 17, 2026







Even every waitress is a trained intelligence agent (or spy): pic.twitter.com/lDLAmRbif1 — Mr. LEO (@leo829756) May 17, 2026







The viral conversation also underscores the greater sense of distrust and geopolitical tension that exists between Washington and Beijing, with anything from routine diplomacy to a phone call being a target for conspiracy theory rumors online. So far neither Trump nor Xi Jinping’s representatives have commented on the viral claims, nor has there been any credible evidence of espionage that has emerged that relates to the event.

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