Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

The IPO market may look relatively quiet on the mainboard front next week, but the SME segment is set to remain active with a fresh batch of public issues lined up between May 18 and May 26.
Companies such as NFP Sampoorna Foods, Teamtech Formwork Solutions, Harikanta Overseas, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi, Autofurnish and M R Maniveni Foods are opening their IPOs for subscription in the coming days. Most of these issues are entirely fresh offerings aimed at funding expansion, working capital requirements and debt repayment.
At a time when retail participation in SME IPOs continues to remain strong, many investors are now closely watching issue sizes, lot requirements and listing potential before placing bids.
NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Opens On May 18
Dry fruit distributor NFP Sampoorna Foods will open its ₹24.53 crore IPO for subscription from May 18 to May 20. The issue is entirely new and does not include any OFS component.
The company is primarily into premium dry fruits and cashew processing, importing raw cashews from African countries.
NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Details
|IPO Date
|18 to 20 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Mon, May 25, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Price Band
|₹52 to ₹55
|Lot Size
|2,000 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital only
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing At
|NSE SME
Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO To Open On May 19
Teamtech Formwork Solutions will launch its ₹50.15 crore IPO between May 19 and May 21. The issue is entirely fresh capital.
The company manufactures and rents modular T-formwork systems used in the construction sector.
Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO Details
|IPO Date
|19 to 21 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Tue, May 26, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹5 per share
|Price Band
|₹61 to ₹63
|Lot Size
|2,000 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital only
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing At
|NSE SME
Harikanta Overseas IPO Opens On May 20
Textile manufacturer Harikanta Overseas will open its ₹25.63 crore IPO from May 20 to May 22.
The company manufactures synthetic textile fabrics, including saree fabrics, polyester fabrics, poly-linen and natural fibre fabrics.
Harikanta Overseas IPO Details
|IPO Date
|20 to 22 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Wed, May 27, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Price Band
|₹91 to ₹96
|Lot Size
|1,200 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital only
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO To Hit Market On May 20
Restaurant chain operator Vegorama Punjabi Angithi will also launch its IPO on May 20.
Unlike many SME issues this week, the IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO Details
|IPO Date
|20 to 22 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Wed, May 27, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Price Band
|₹73 to ₹77
|Lot Size
|1,600 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital cum OFS
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
Autofurnish IPO Opens On May 21
The Autofurnish IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 25.
The IPO is a fixed-price issue priced at ₹41 per share and is entirely a fresh issue.
Autofurnish IPO Details
|IPO Date
|21 to 25 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Fri, May 29, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Issue Price
|₹41 per share
|Lot Size
|3,000 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital only
|Issue Type
|Fixed Price IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
M R Maniveni Foods IPO Opens On May 22
M R Maniveni Foods will open its ₹27.04 crore IPO for subscription from May 22 to May 26.
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue with a price band of ₹51 to ₹52 per share.
M R Maniveni Foods IPO Details
|IPO Date
|22 to 26 May, 2026
|Listing Date
|Mon, Jun 1, 2026T
|Face Value
|₹10 per share
|Price Band
|₹51 to ₹52
|Lot Size
|2,000 Shares
|Sale Type
|Fresh capital only
|Issue Type
|Bookbuilding IPO
|Listing At
|BSE SME
Which IPOs Are Listing Next Week?
Alongside fresh launches, investors will also watch upcoming SME listings, including:
RFBL Flexi Pack
Goldline Pharmaceutical
Recent SME IPO trends indicate that robust subscription figures do not necessarily ensure sustained gains after listing, and listing performance will remain key.
What Should Retail Investors Watch Before Applying?
Before investing in SME IPOs, analysts say investors should closely evaluate:
- Business fundamentals
- Promoter background
- IPO valuation
- Liquidity risks
- Minimum investment size
- Use of proceeds
Unlike mainboard IPOs, SME issues often require larger minimum investments because of bigger lot sizes, making risk assessment even more important for retail participants.
Also Read: Will Gold, Silver Get Costlier After Import Curbs and Duty Hike? Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and chief sub-editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.