Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

The IPO market may look relatively quiet on the mainboard front next week, but the SME segment is set to remain active with a fresh batch of public issues lined up between May 18 and May 26.

Companies such as NFP Sampoorna Foods, Teamtech Formwork Solutions, Harikanta Overseas, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi, Autofurnish and M R Maniveni Foods are opening their IPOs for subscription in the coming days. Most of these issues are entirely fresh offerings aimed at funding expansion, working capital requirements and debt repayment.

At a time when retail participation in SME IPOs continues to remain strong, many investors are now closely watching issue sizes, lot requirements and listing potential before placing bids.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Opens On May 18

Dry fruit distributor NFP Sampoorna Foods will open its ₹24.53 crore IPO for subscription from May 18 to May 20. The issue is entirely new and does not include any OFS component.

The company is primarily into premium dry fruits and cashew processing, importing raw cashews from African countries.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Details

IPO Date 18 to 20 May, 2026 Listing Date Mon, May 25, 2026 T Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹52 to ₹55 Lot Size 2,000 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital only Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At NSE SME

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO To Open On May 19

Teamtech Formwork Solutions will launch its ₹50.15 crore IPO between May 19 and May 21. The issue is entirely fresh capital.

The company manufactures and rents modular T-formwork systems used in the construction sector.

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO Details

IPO Date 19 to 21 May, 2026 Listing Date Tue, May 26, 2026 T Face Value ₹5 per share Price Band ₹61 to ₹63 Lot Size 2,000 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital only Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At NSE SME

Harikanta Overseas IPO Opens On May 20

Textile manufacturer Harikanta Overseas will open its ₹25.63 crore IPO from May 20 to May 22.

The company manufactures synthetic textile fabrics, including saree fabrics, polyester fabrics, poly-linen and natural fibre fabrics.

Harikanta Overseas IPO Details

IPO Date 20 to 22 May, 2026 Listing Date Wed, May 27, 2026 T Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹91 to ₹96 Lot Size 1,200 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital only Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At BSE SME

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO To Hit Market On May 20

Restaurant chain operator Vegorama Punjabi Angithi will also launch its IPO on May 20.

Unlike many SME issues this week, the IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO Details

IPO Date 20 to 22 May, 2026 Listing Date Wed, May 27, 2026 T Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹73 to ₹77 Lot Size 1,600 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital cum OFS Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At BSE SME

Autofurnish IPO Opens On May 21

The Autofurnish IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 25.

The IPO is a fixed-price issue priced at ₹41 per share and is entirely a fresh issue.

Autofurnish IPO Details

IPO Date 21 to 25 May, 2026 Listing Date Fri, May 29, 2026 T Face Value ₹10 per share Issue Price ₹41 per share Lot Size 3,000 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital only Issue Type Fixed Price IPO Listing At BSE SME

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Opens On May 22

M R Maniveni Foods will open its ₹27.04 crore IPO for subscription from May 22 to May 26.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue with a price band of ₹51 to ₹52 per share.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Details

IPO Date 22 to 26 May, 2026 Listing Date Mon, Jun 1, 2026 T Face Value ₹10 per share Price Band ₹51 to ₹52 Lot Size 2,000 Shares Sale Type Fresh capital only Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO Listing At BSE SME

Which IPOs Are Listing Next Week?

Alongside fresh launches, investors will also watch upcoming SME listings, including:

RFBL Flexi Pack

Goldline Pharmaceutical

Recent SME IPO trends indicate that robust subscription figures do not necessarily ensure sustained gains after listing, and listing performance will remain key.

What Should Retail Investors Watch Before Applying?

Before investing in SME IPOs, analysts say investors should closely evaluate:

Business fundamentals

Promoter background

IPO valuation

Liquidity risks

Minimum investment size

Use of proceeds

Unlike mainboard IPOs, SME issues often require larger minimum investments because of bigger lot sizes, making risk assessment even more important for retail participants.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)