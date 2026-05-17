LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India Italy car bullion market india Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab CIA-funded researcher British Health Minister bollywood viral news CBI Anaimangalam copper plates CBI NEET case cooking oil price rise India
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

There may be no fresh mainboard IPO launch on Dalal Street next week (May 18 - May 24), but the SME segment is gearing up for a busy primary market calendar. Six SME companies are to debut in the coming days, from dry fruits and restaurants to textiles and construction formwork. The week ahead may throw up a few subscription options across sectors and price points for retail investors looking for smaller IPO opportunities.

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More (Representative Image)
Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More (Representative Image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 08:35 IST

The IPO market may look relatively quiet on the mainboard front next week, but the SME segment is set to remain active with a fresh batch of public issues lined up between May 18 and May 26.

Companies such as NFP Sampoorna Foods, Teamtech Formwork Solutions, Harikanta Overseas, Vegorama Punjabi Angithi, Autofurnish and M R Maniveni Foods are opening their IPOs for subscription in the coming days. Most of these issues are entirely fresh offerings aimed at funding expansion, working capital requirements and debt repayment.

At a time when retail participation in SME IPOs continues to remain strong, many investors are now closely watching issue sizes, lot requirements and listing potential before placing bids.

You Might Be Interested In

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Opens On May 18

Dry fruit distributor NFP Sampoorna Foods will open its ₹24.53 crore IPO for subscription from May 18 to May 20. The issue is entirely new and does not include any OFS component.

The company is primarily into premium dry fruits and cashew processing, importing raw cashews from African countries.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Details

IPO Date 18 to 20 May, 2026
Listing Date Mon, May 25, 2026T
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹52 to ₹55
Lot Size 2,000 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At NSE SME

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO To Open On May 19

Teamtech Formwork Solutions will launch its ₹50.15 crore IPO between May 19 and May 21. The issue is entirely fresh capital.

The company manufactures and rents modular T-formwork systems used in the construction sector.

Teamtech Formwork Solutions IPO Details

IPO Date 19 to 21 May, 2026
Listing Date Tue, May 26, 2026T
Face Value ₹5 per share
Price Band ₹61 to ₹63
Lot Size 2,000 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At NSE SME

Harikanta Overseas IPO Opens On May 20

Textile manufacturer Harikanta Overseas will open its ₹25.63 crore IPO from May 20 to May 22.

The company manufactures synthetic textile fabrics, including saree fabrics, polyester fabrics, poly-linen and natural fibre fabrics.

Harikanta Overseas IPO Details

IPO Date 20 to 22 May, 2026
Listing Date Wed, May 27, 2026T
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹91 to ₹96
Lot Size 1,200 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO To Hit Market On May 20

Restaurant chain operator Vegorama Punjabi Angithi will also launch its IPO on May 20.

Unlike many SME issues this week, the IPO includes both a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Vegorama Punjabi Angithi IPO Details

IPO Date 20 to 22 May, 2026
Listing Date Wed, May 27, 2026T
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹73 to ₹77
Lot Size 1,600 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital cum OFS
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

Autofurnish IPO Opens On May 21

The Autofurnish IPO will open for subscription on May 21 and close on May 25.

The IPO is a fixed-price issue priced at ₹41 per share and is entirely a fresh issue.

Autofurnish IPO Details

IPO Date 21 to 25 May, 2026
Listing Date Fri, May 29, 2026T
Face Value ₹10 per share
Issue Price ₹41 per share
Lot Size 3,000 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital only
Issue Type Fixed Price IPO
Listing At BSE SME

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Opens On May 22

M R Maniveni Foods will open its ₹27.04 crore IPO for subscription from May 22 to May 26.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue with a price band of ₹51 to ₹52 per share.

M R Maniveni Foods IPO Details

IPO Date 22 to 26 May, 2026
Listing Date Mon, Jun 1, 2026T
Face Value ₹10 per share
Price Band ₹51 to ₹52
Lot Size 2,000 Shares
Sale Type Fresh capital only
Issue Type Bookbuilding IPO
Listing At BSE SME

Which IPOs Are Listing Next Week?

Alongside fresh launches, investors will also watch upcoming SME listings, including:

RFBL Flexi Pack

Goldline Pharmaceutical

Recent SME IPO trends indicate that robust subscription figures do not necessarily ensure sustained gains after listing, and listing performance will remain key.

What Should Retail Investors Watch Before Applying?

Before investing in SME IPOs, analysts say investors should closely evaluate:

  • Business fundamentals
  • Promoter background
  • IPO valuation
  • Liquidity risks
  • Minimum investment size
  • Use of proceeds

Unlike mainboard IPOs, SME issues often require larger minimum investments because of bigger lot sizes, making risk assessment even more important for retail participants. 

Also Read: Will Gold, Silver Get Costlier After Import Curbs and Duty Hike? Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More
Tags: Dalal StreetIPO listingIPO newsSME IPOStock Market IPOupcoming IPOs

RELATED News

Silver Bar Imports No Longer ‘Free’ In India; New DGFT Rules Take Effect Immediately

Gujarat Based Director Producer Chanda Patel Shines at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Premieres Tera Mera Nata on the Global Stage

Somerville International School, Noida Hosts a Successful SISMUN ‘26 Conference

From Classrooms to Global Careers: Experts Highlight New Education Pathways for Indian Students

Why Did the Gates Foundation Sell Its Entire $3.2 Billion Microsoft Stake? New Philanthropic Capital Era Is Here

LATEST NEWS

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth

Who is Alex Saab? Venezuela Deports Nicolas Maduro’s ‘Bag Man’ To US For The Second Time

Iranian Envoy To India Says Existing Security Model No Longer Effective In Today’s Complex World

Canada’s High Commissioner Discusses Defence Cooperation With India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

Tata Electronics And ASML Partner For Gujarat Semiconductor Fab, PM Modi Welcomes Move

India-Sweden Relations Get Industry Boost Ahead Of PM Modi’s Sweden Visit

India Rejects Arbitration Court’s Pondage Award, Says Indus Waters Treaty Will Remain Suspended

PM Narendra Modi Highlights 2026 As New Chapter In India-Europe Partnership

Dutch PM Rob Jetten Calls India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership A ‘Great Milestone’, Highlights Scope For Innovation

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More
Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More
Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More
Upcoming IPOs: 6 SME Issues To Open Next Week, No Mainboard Action; Check Dates, Price Bands, Lot Sizes And More

QUICK LINKS