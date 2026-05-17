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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore

According to Sacnilk data , Karuppu made Rs 23.40 crore on Saturday, a jump of 51% from its start day figure of Rs 15.50 crore.

Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 2
Karuppu Movie Box Office Collection Day 2

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 08:58 IST

Suriya and Trisha Khanna’s latest film Karuppu is surely showing a strong performance at the box office with the impressive growth on its second day. After a decent start of the latest Tamil movie at first, the movie saw am assive 51% jump in collections on Saturday. Surya film earned Rs 66.40 crore worldwide within just two days from release. With upbeat word-of-mouth working in its favor, plus solid footfalls, mainly during evening and night shows, this action drama is still pulling in moviegoers around Tamil Nadu and also in a few other regions. 

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk data , the film made Rs 23.40 crore on Saturday, a jump of 51% from its start day figure of Rs 15.50 crore. 

On Day 2 it played in around 6,288 shows, and that helped the cumulative India net reach Rs 38.90 crore while the India gross went up to Rs 45.04 crore. 

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Out of country, Karuppu earned about Rs 10 crore on its second day too, taking the overseas total to Rs 21 crore. In total this means the worldwide gross has climbed to Rs 66.04 crore, basically within just two days after the release.

Karuppu Movie Occupancy 

Audience turnout was better across the board on Day 2, especially for the evening, and night shows. Tamil screenings were showing consistently strong engagement and at times the peak occupancy crossed that 80% mark during night.

The film’s Tamil version keeps leading the way in box office earnings, adding Rs 19.75 crore on Day 2 ,supported by solid occupancy around 64%. Telugu markets chipped in Rs 3.65 crore, while the remaining regions also added to the overall momentum.

Looking at the state-wise gross for Day 2, Tamil Nadu came in at Rs 16.25 crore, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana were reported at ₹Rs 50 lakhs, Karnataka at Rs 3.60 crore, Kerala at Rs 2.15 crore, and Rest of India at Rs 61 lakhs. 

Also Read: ‘I Am Quitting Acting Until I Get My Divorce’: Ravi Mohan Breaks Down Amid Divorce Row With Wife Aarti, Alleges Cyber Bullying 

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore
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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore
Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore

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