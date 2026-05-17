Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Growth Despite Slow Start, Earns ₹13.70 Crore Worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh’s comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slowly picking up pace at the box office. After opening on a low note on Friday, the film showed decent growth on its second day and managed to cross ₹13 crore worldwide in just two days. While the collections are still lower than the first Pati Patni Aur Woh film, the Saturday jump has given hope that the comedy entertainer could perform better over the weekend

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2

As per the trade site Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected ₹5.75 crore net in India on Saturday whic came from 6717 shows with a 16% occupancy rate.

These figures aren’t exactly what makers are expecting yet the film did manage to earn a good amount from its opening. On Friday, the comedy drama brought in ₹4 crore net from 6822 shows with around a 12% occupancy all thanks to good word of mouth.

The domestic running total currently stands at ₹9.75 crore net in India, while the worldwide total has reached ₹13.70 crore since its release.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Fans are already comparing Pati Patni Aur Woh Do with its original part Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

The 2019 predecessor Pati Patni Aur Woh had brought in ₹9.1 crore on its opening day, and then ₹12.33 crore on the second day which is visibly low than the new one.

ThePati Patni Aur Woh total box office collection ended up at ₹84.56 crore net, so it is still uncertain whether the other love triangle sequel will outdo those figures. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do still has one more day to show some improvement before the weekday trends are expected to take a dip in the numbers.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is like the follow up part of Pati Patni Aur Woh, if that makes sense. The first Pati Patni Aur Woh movie was a hit in 2019, and it had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in it.

This new Pati Patni Aur Woh Do film has that same overall vibe from the first one but also feels a bit different, y’know. Fans are already comparing Aushmaan Khurrana with Kartik Aaryan and they’re asking if he can top the massive record that movie made back in 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is directed by Mudassar Aziz. In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do you will see Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the main people.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya and Trisha Khanna Starrer Sees Massive 51% Jump, Worldwide Total Hits Rs 66.04 Crore