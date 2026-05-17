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Home > Business News > CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

The prices of CNG in Delhi-NCR have been revised once again, marking the second hike in two days, while the rise in fuel prices in India is not easing due to global pressure on energy prices. Petrol and diesel were priced high early this week. The commute and transportation expenses will tend to increase per day for consumers. Crude oil rates are still very high, as conflict in Iran has been prolonged and access to the Strait of Hormuz is a cause for concern.

CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad
CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 10:24 IST

CNG prices have gone up again. Delhi-NCR commuters are waking up to the Sunday price hike on green fuel, adding to the pressure on family transport budgets as fuel prices rise across India. The latest revision has made the CNG in the national capital cost Rs 80.09 per kg. The consumers of Noida and Ghaziabad will now have to pay Rs 88.70 per kg.

This is the second hike in two days. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) had raised CNG prices by 2 per kg on May 15.

The daily commuters, cabbies, auto operators, and delivery workers across Delhi-NCR are beginning to feel the impact of frequent hikes.

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Latest CNG Price in Delhi-NCR

New CNG prices after Sunday’s hike are:

Delhi 80.09/Kg

Noida ₹88.70 per kg

Ghaziabad Rs. 88.70/kg

This is the second hike in two days, with the price of CNG in Delhi being increased by Rs 3 per kg.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Were Also Raised This Week

The latest increase in CNG prices comes after the government had raised petrol and diesel prices for the first time in over four years. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre on Friday.

Current Petrol and Diesel Prices in Delhi:

Petrol ₹ 97.77/ltr

Diesel ₹90.67/ltr

Before the revision, petrol was selling at Rs 94.77 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.67 per litre in Delhi.

Will CNG Become More Expensive?

This is one of the biggest concerns for Delhi-NCR commuters now. Analysts said future moves in fuel prices will depend on:

  • Crude oil prices
  • Middle East Developments
  • Transit of the Strait of Hormuz
  • Dollar to Rupee Exchange Rate

If global crude oil prices stay high for a prolonged period, domestic fuel prices will likely face additional pressure.

The most immediate victims are transport operators, app-based cabbies and delivery workers who face repeated hikes that slowly ratchet up the daily operating costs.

What Does It Mean For The Consumer?

The smaller increase in CNG price has a larger impact over a period of time.

Over time, rising fuel costs can impact:

  • Taxi and Car Fares
  • Delivery costs
  • Logistics cost
  • The cost of food transport
  • Daily travel allowances

Additionally, household expenditure is increasing, and if fuel prices rise further, it will strain the monthly budgets of people in Delhi-NCR.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Rise Across India: Will Petrol & Diesel Become Even Costlier Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

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CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad
Tags: CNG Price Hikecng rate todayDelhi CNG RatesDelhi NCR newsDiesel price todayFuel Prices TodayGhaziabad CNG Rateshome-hero-pos-4Noida CNG PricePetrol price today

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CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad
CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad
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