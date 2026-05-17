Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After Al Nassr’s Heartbreaking Final Defeat to Gamba Osaka | Watch Video

Ultimate heartbreak was the feeling that the Saudi Arabian powerhouses Al Nassr experienced after going down in shock to Japanese club Gamba Osaka at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh on Saturday night in the sensational AFC Champions League Two 2026 final. The legendary home side, who had entered the finale as huge competition favourites, had failed to lift the highly acclaimed continental silverware in front of their passionate fan base. But the most agonising incident was captured on camera when iconic Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo was caught crying just moments after the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo Cries After Losing AFC Champions League Two Final

Moments after the referee blew the final whistle signaling the massive victory for Gamba Osaka, the harsh reality of the defeat completely overwhelmed Cristiano Ronaldo. The viral video footage clearly shows him completely breaking down. As he slowly walked towards the dressing room, the tears continued to flow uncontrollably, reflecting his immense passion and burning desire to win major trophies even at the later stages of his incredible career.

How Gamba Osaka Defeated Al Nassr In The Championship Match

Although they had a huge home crowd advantage and had been in the lead in the overall ball possession statistic for the match, Al Nassr hardly managed to get through the outstanding defence of the Gamba Osaka side, who, in fact, played a perfect game of tactical masterclass, completely cancelling all the ominous attacking threats of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca. Continuing to go for quick counterattacks and a very resilient defence line, the Japanese team took advantage of vital moments of the fierce game held in Riyadh to achieve their also very solemn win and lift the effective Asian cup.

What Is Next For Cristiano Ronaldo And Al Nassr?

This huge defeat in the AFC Champions League Two final is another huge disappointment for Al Nassr, who are determined to win significant silverware this season. With their hopes of claiming the country’s league crown fading rapidly, the club’s hierarchy is going to have to work very hard to reassess their tactics if they hope to taste success at all levels. As if the tears from the Portuguese icon are anything to go by, Ronaldo’s legendary competitive spirit is still firmly in place, but the humiliating failure to win a continental trophy will be something for him to agonise over for many years to come.

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