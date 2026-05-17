Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab Aarti Ravi al nassr Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

After the Arshdeep Singh controversy, Tilak Varma has once again found himself at the centre of massive social media buzz. As per the latest rumours, the Mumbai Indians batter is reportedly dating Telugu actress Sreeleela. A temple visit together has further fuelled the rumours, leaving fans speculating whether there is more than just friendship between the two. But is something really brewing between the two stars, or is this simply another viral social media hoax?

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced (Image Source: X)
Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 11:39 IST

The IPL 2026 season has delivered huge entertainment on the ground while also abundant viral dating speculations off of it. As we speak, the entire social media sphere is swirling with a trending rumour that Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma is secretly dating popular Telugu actress Sreeleela. The speculation between the MI batter and the sensational Tollywood star began swirling on the internet after keen fans caught on to their coincidental temple visits and recent stadium sightings.  Here is a full fact check on how these rumours began to circulate and what the truth is behind their relationship.

Why Are Tilak Varma and Sreeleela Dating Rumours Going Viral?

The gossip columns and social media are flooding with the news that Tilak Varma and Sreeleela have been in a relationship for nearly 1 year now. As Sreeleela is getting ready to mark her grand Bollywood debut, everyone has been watching it intently, whether it is her appearances or her personal life. The dating rumours had gone to another level during the ongoing IPL 2026 when netizens were trying to link the dots to associate the Andhra-based cricketer with the Tollywood actress. Several unsourced reports even claimed that two young sensations in the entertainment industry was secretly meeting to keep their relationship a low profile.

Did Tilak Varma And Sreeleela Really Visit a Temple Together? 

The entire foundation of these dating speculations relies heavily on two specific public events. Firstly, in December 2025, Sreeleela visited the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala with her mother on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Coincidentally, Tilak Varma was also present there with his family for darshan on the same day. Secondly, during a recent crucial IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, was spotted in the stadium supporting the players. Moreover, the actress was also reportedly seen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the T20 World Cup semifinal. Fans combined these stadium appearances and the coincidental Tirumala temple visit to create a massive viral dating theory.

You Might Be Interested In

Fact Check Verdict: Are the Viral Tilak Varma–Sreeleela Dating Claims True or Fake?

Though all the heavy internet buzz along with social media speculations, there is absolutely no official confirmation on the same. Neither Sreeleela nor Tilak has ever come out to admit or accept their dating rumours. Also, sources close to the Telugu actress have flatly denied any such relationship and said that she is busy with her upcoming Bollywood debut film. Meanwhile, Tilak is busy sticking to his cricket profession and commitments with the Mumbai Indians. So, here in our fact check, for now, these gossips are baseless, and this whole connection runs on nothing else than sheer coincidences.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced
Tags: cricket and entertainment newsIPL 2026 cricket gossipMumbai Indians player relationshipSreeleela Bollywood debutSreeleela Dharamshala matchSreeleela stadium appearanceTelugu actress Sreeleela boyfriendtilak varma girlfriendTilak Varma Sreeleela dating rumoursTilak Varma Tirumala temple visitTollywood actress dating cricketertrending dating rumoursviral fact check Sreeleela Tilak

RELATED News

FA Cup Final: Manchester City Seals the Trophy With 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between KKR And GT? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

KKR Stats: Most Runs and Most Wickets For Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL 2026 — Ajinkya Rahane & Co Keep Playoff Hopes Alive After Win vs GT

IPL 2026 Points Table After KKR vs GT: Updated Standings on May 16 — RCB Stay Top, Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: How Kolkata Derby Will Decide ISL 2026 Title Race – All Scenarios Explained

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Aarti Ravi vs Ravi Mohan: Family Reactions, Allegations & Ongoing Dispute Explained

Moto G37 & 37 Power All Set To Debut In India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset, Android 16, And Massive Batteries, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Viral Video: Women Rip Off Their Burqas in Full Public View to Protest Islamist Oppression at UK Rally

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Congo And Uganda An International Health Emergency

CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Viral Video: Social Media Buzzes Over ‘Spy’ Claims At Trump-Xi Jinping Event

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Shows Growth Despite Slow Start, Earns ₹13.70 Crore Worldwide

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced
Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced
Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced
Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

QUICK LINKS