Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

The IPL 2026 season has delivered huge entertainment on the ground while also abundant viral dating speculations off of it. As we speak, the entire social media sphere is swirling with a trending rumour that Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Varma is secretly dating popular Telugu actress Sreeleela. The speculation between the MI batter and the sensational Tollywood star began swirling on the internet after keen fans caught on to their coincidental temple visits and recent stadium sightings. Here is a full fact check on how these rumours began to circulate and what the truth is behind their relationship.

Why Are Tilak Varma and Sreeleela Dating Rumours Going Viral?

The gossip columns and social media are flooding with the news that Tilak Varma and Sreeleela have been in a relationship for nearly 1 year now. As Sreeleela is getting ready to mark her grand Bollywood debut, everyone has been watching it intently, whether it is her appearances or her personal life. The dating rumours had gone to another level during the ongoing IPL 2026 when netizens were trying to link the dots to associate the Andhra-based cricketer with the Tollywood actress. Several unsourced reports even claimed that two young sensations in the entertainment industry was secretly meeting to keep their relationship a low profile.

Did Tilak Varma And Sreeleela Really Visit a Temple Together?



The entire foundation of these dating speculations relies heavily on two specific public events. Firstly, in December 2025, Sreeleela visited the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala with her mother on the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Coincidentally, Tilak Varma was also present there with his family for darshan on the same day. Secondly, during a recent crucial IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, was spotted in the stadium supporting the players. Moreover, the actress was also reportedly seen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the T20 World Cup semifinal. Fans combined these stadium appearances and the coincidental Tirumala temple visit to create a massive viral dating theory.

Fact Check Verdict: Are the Viral Tilak Varma–Sreeleela Dating Claims True or Fake?

Though all the heavy internet buzz along with social media speculations, there is absolutely no official confirmation on the same. Neither Sreeleela nor Tilak has ever come out to admit or accept their dating rumours. Also, sources close to the Telugu actress have flatly denied any such relationship and said that she is busy with her upcoming Bollywood debut film. Meanwhile, Tilak is busy sticking to his cricket profession and commitments with the Mumbai Indians. So, here in our fact check, for now, these gossips are baseless, and this whole connection runs on nothing else than sheer coincidences.

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