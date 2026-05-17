AP x Swatch Royal Pop Launch: Why Crowds Gathered, Price in India, Features & Buying Guide Explained

AP x Swatch Royal Pop launch was expected to be one of the biggest luxury watch launches of the year but it soon turned chaotic in many cities. People went crazy during the release of Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop” collection, which led to huge crowds, long queues, cancelled store openings, irritated and angry buyers in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, and parts of the UK. videos from the launch are now going viral on social media in which people were seen pushing each others through barricades, struggling to go fist in packed crowds, waiting for hours outside stores. Not only this, but many buyers left frustrated with several users online calling it one of the craziest retail launch moments in recent years.







What Is AP x Swatch Royal Pop and Why Is This Luxury Watch Collaboration Trending Worldwide?

The Royal Pop collection is a special collaboration between luxury Swiss watch brand Audemars Piguet and Swatch. The much-anticipated launch created massive excitement not only in India but also globally because the watches feature Royal Oak-inspired designs at a more affordable price compared to Audemars Piguet’s luxury models.

The limited-edition collection reportedly includes eight colourful designs inspired by pocket watches. But this luxury watch was only launched at selected Swatch stores globally.

In India, AP x Swatch Royal Pop watches were reportedly priced above Rs 40,000, it mainly depends on the model.

Just like the earlier MoonSwatch craze, the Roya Pop collection was not available online this means buyers have to visit stores in person to purchase the watch.

When and Where Did the AP x Swatch Royal Pop Launch Happen? India Cities, Global Release & Timeline Explained

AP x Swatch Royal Pop officially launched worldwide in India on May 16, 2026. The luxurious collection was released at some designated places, including Palladium Mall in Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, and DLF Avenue in Delhi.







Though not only in India but in cities like Dubai, London, and New York scenes were chaotic as buyers were camping out for days. The chaos even led to riots, cancelled store opening, and much more.

What Happened During the AP x Swatch Launch in India? Crowd Chaos, Store Rush & Key Updates

The limited edition AP x Swatch collection had already created massive excitement online even before its release. The craze was so high that when sales finally began on Saturday, thousands of people rushed to stores hoping to buy the high demanded watch before they sold out.

However, the situation quickly turned chaotic. In Bengaluru, videos from Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield showed long lines stretching across the mall from early morning. Similar crowd scenes were also seen outside stores in Mumbai and Delhi where even security teams struggled to control the crowd that went crazy.







Viral videos from Mumbai’s Palladium Mall showed buyers packed closely together while security tried to handle the crowd. In one clip, an upset man was heard shouting, “We are not animals. The store is not opening today.”

What Is the Price, Features & Buying Process of AP x Swatch Royal Pop in India?

The AP x Swatch Royal Pop is a limited edition watch collection that combines the famous Royal Oak style of luxury brand Audemars Piguet with Swatch’s retro POP watch design from the 1980s.

In India the luxurious watches are priced between Rs 41,000 and Rs 44,000 depending on the model. The collection features 40mm watches which is made up with Swatch’s Bioceramic material and also include the iconic octagonal Roya Oak-inspired case and bezel design.

These watches can also be used in different ways as they can be removed from their frames and worm like accessories.

Buyers also get a few swappable lanyards, so the watches can be worn around the neck, clipped to clothing, or laid out on a desk as a display. The timepieces are splash resistant, and they include water resistance of up to 20 meters too.

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