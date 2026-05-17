OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

OnePlus has paused the rollout of OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX after some users reported random restarts and boot loop issues, with a fix currently under development.

OnePlus OS update Paused
OnePlus OS update Paused

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 13:10 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has announced that it is pulling the brakes on two OxygenOS 16 updates, particularly OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. The company noted in a community post that a ‘smaller number’ of users began experiencing abnormal restart and boot issues after updating these versions, which led to the decision to suspend the rollout.

A OnePlus engineer wrote in a community post that “To ensure device stability and protect user experience, we have immediately paused the rollout of the above-mentioned builds while our engineering team investigates the root cause and prepares a fix.”

He further added that “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. We understand the impact this may have on affected users, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously. At the same time, we are reviewing and strengthening our testing and quality assurance processes to help prevent similar situations in the future.”

You Might Be Interested In

The company has also not clarified which device the update was meant for. However, the media reports claims that the update was meant for devices in the US and India and is expected to consist of devices from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 onwards.

What Exactly Went Wrong 

After users installed either of the two OxygenOS 16 builds, some of their phones started behaving oddly. The devices began restarting on their own, and in some cases, users were stuck in boot loops, meaning their phones kept restarting without fully turning on. While the number of affected users is described as small, the issue was serious enough for OnePlus to stop the update from reaching more devices.

OnePlus Acts Quickly 

To its credit, OnePlus did not wait long before taking action. As soon as the complaints started coming in, the engineering team moved to pause the rollout. The company made the decision public through an official community post, which is a good sign. It shows the brand is not trying to hide the problem and is communicating openly with its users.

The fix is currently being worked on, and the company has said the update will only resume once the root cause has been identified and resolved.

Which Phones Could Be Affected 

OnePlus has not officially named the specific devices linked to this update. However, reports suggest the builds were being pushed to users in India and the United States, and the affected lineup is believed to start from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and include newer models from that point onwards. If you own a device in that range and have been holding off on updating, it is a wise move to wait until OnePlus gives the all clear. 

What Should You Do Right Now 

If your OnePlus phone has already received one of these updates and you are facing restart or boot issues, the best step right now is to wait for the official fix. Do not attempt to manually flash anything unless you are technically experienced. OnePlus has promised a solution is on the way, and the company says it is treating this with high priority.

If your phone has not yet downloaded the update, do not install it. Keep an eye on the official OnePlus community page for announcements about when the corrected build will be available.

A Reminder for All Android Users 

This situation is a good reminder for everyone. It is generally a smart habit to wait a few days before installing any major software update, especially on your primary device. Let others update first, and if no widespread issues are reported, then go ahead. It saves a lot of trouble down the line.

OnePlus has a generally strong track record with software, and a quick, transparent response like this one help maintain user trust. The company is expected to release a stable fix in the coming days.

Also Read: Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why
Tags: OnePlusoneplus os update

RELATED News

Moto G37 & 37 Power All Set To Debut In India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset, Android 16, And Massive Batteries, Check All Specs And Launch Date

New Google Rule Could Change Gmail, Drive And Photos Storage; 15GB May Drop to 5GB Unless Users Do This

Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

AI All-Set To Become Semiconductor Industry’s Biggest Growth Driver, Global Chip Output To Reach $1.5 Trillion By 2030

Realme 16T 5G To Debut In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17.05.2026, Sambad Dear Wish Sunday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 66J 74054

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

EPFO Plans Auto-Settlement For Final PF Withdrawals: How It Will Benefit EPF Members

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for PBKS vs RCB IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Fuel Panic In Bihar? Long Queues, Petrol Pump Shutdowns And Purchase Limits Spark Chaos After Price Hike

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why
OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why
OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why
OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS