OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company OnePlus has announced that it is pulling the brakes on two OxygenOS 16 updates, particularly OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. The company noted in a community post that a ‘smaller number’ of users began experiencing abnormal restart and boot issues after updating these versions, which led to the decision to suspend the rollout.

A OnePlus engineer wrote in a community post that “To ensure device stability and protect user experience, we have immediately paused the rollout of the above-mentioned builds while our engineering team investigates the root cause and prepares a fix.”

He further added that “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused. We understand the impact this may have on affected users, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously. At the same time, we are reviewing and strengthening our testing and quality assurance processes to help prevent similar situations in the future.”

The company has also not clarified which device the update was meant for. However, the media reports claims that the update was meant for devices in the US and India and is expected to consist of devices from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 onwards.



What Exactly Went Wrong



After users installed either of the two OxygenOS 16 builds, some of their phones started behaving oddly. The devices began restarting on their own, and in some cases, users were stuck in boot loops, meaning their phones kept restarting without fully turning on. While the number of affected users is described as small, the issue was serious enough for OnePlus to stop the update from reaching more devices.



OnePlus Acts Quickly



To its credit, OnePlus did not wait long before taking action. As soon as the complaints started coming in, the engineering team moved to pause the rollout. The company made the decision public through an official community post, which is a good sign. It shows the brand is not trying to hide the problem and is communicating openly with its users.

The fix is currently being worked on, and the company has said the update will only resume once the root cause has been identified and resolved.



Which Phones Could Be Affected



OnePlus has not officially named the specific devices linked to this update. However, reports suggest the builds were being pushed to users in India and the United States, and the affected lineup is believed to start from the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and include newer models from that point onwards. If you own a device in that range and have been holding off on updating, it is a wise move to wait until OnePlus gives the all clear.



What Should You Do Right Now



If your OnePlus phone has already received one of these updates and you are facing restart or boot issues, the best step right now is to wait for the official fix. Do not attempt to manually flash anything unless you are technically experienced. OnePlus has promised a solution is on the way, and the company says it is treating this with high priority.

If your phone has not yet downloaded the update, do not install it. Keep an eye on the official OnePlus community page for announcements about when the corrected build will be available.



A Reminder for All Android Users



This situation is a good reminder for everyone. It is generally a smart habit to wait a few days before installing any major software update, especially on your primary device. Let others update first, and if no widespread issues are reported, then go ahead. It saves a lot of trouble down the line.

OnePlus has a generally strong track record with software, and a quick, transparent response like this one help maintain user trust. The company is expected to release a stable fix in the coming days.



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