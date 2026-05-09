OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Honest Review: Dimensity 7400 Chipset, 144Hz Refresh Rate And 7,000mAh Battery — Is It Worth Buying?

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand has recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite along with the OnePlus Nord CE 6. The CE Lite series is making a comeback after a two-year gap, since OnePlus skipped the CE 5 Lite last year. Here is a detailed review of the phone



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Design and Build Quality



The Nord CE 6 Lite does not try to pretend it is a flagship, and that is actually refreshing. The phone measures 165.9 x 76 x 8.5mm and weighs 208 grams, which makes it feel solid without being uncomfortably heavy. It comes with an IP64 rating and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, meaning it can handle dust, light splashes, and the occasional rough handling without breaking a sweat. For a phone under Rs 21,000, that kind of durability assurance is not something you see every day.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Display



The CE 6 Lite sports a 6.72-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz, with peak brightness rated at 1,000 nits. Yes, it is an LCD and not AMOLED, which means blacks will not look as deep. But in real-world use, especially outdoors, the brightness holds up well. The 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through Instagram or playing games feel noticeably smoother than phones with a standard 60Hz panel.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Performance



The Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset, making it one of the most affordable phones with this processor to launch this year. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 2TB. Daily tasks like browsing, streaming, and casual gaming run without any hiccups. The phone runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which also packs in several AI imaging features within the Photos app, such as AI Eraser and AI Reflection Remover.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Battery Life



This is where the Nord CE 6 Lite really stands out. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W Super VOOC charging. In practical terms, that means most users will comfortably get through a day and a half on a single charge, sometimes more. The 45W charging brings it back up to full in a reasonable time, making it one of the most capable budget options for anyone tired of constantly hunting for a charger.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Camera



The phone features a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera, along with 4K video recording at 30fps. The front camera is an 8MP shooter with screen flash. Daylight shots from the primary camera are crisp and well-detailed. Low-light photography is decent but nothing groundbreaking, which is expected at this price. The AI features do help recover some detail in tricky lighting situations.



OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price and Verdict



The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is priced at Rs 20,999 and goes on sale on Amazon starting May 12. It edges out rivals like the iQOO Z11x and Vivo T5x in pricing, both of which now sit at Rs 22,999.

If you are looking for a phone under Rs 21,000 that delivers a smooth display, a battery that genuinely lasts, reliable day-to-day performance, and a durable build, the Nord CE 6 Lite makes a strong case for itself. It is not perfect, and the LCD panel might disappoint those wanting rich colours, but everything else about this phone feels like good value for money.

Also Read: Vivo X500 Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Dimensity 9600 Chipset, 200MP Periscope Camera, And Massive Battery—Check All Specs And Price

