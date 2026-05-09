Vivo X500 Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Dimensity 9600 Chipset, 200MP Periscope Camera, And Massive Battery—Check All Specs And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand Vivo is gearing up to launch its new flagship phone in global market, Vivo X500 series. The series is expected to consist of the standard Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and a new Vivo X500e. The upcoming lineup will replace the Vivo X300 series launched last year. The company has skipped the X400 lineup which the experts have linked to tetraphobia in China. However, the company has not confirmed any details regarding the lineup yet, but the early leaks already point toward major upgrades in display quality, camera hardware, battery life, and chipset performance across the new flagship range.

Vivo X500 Series Features and Specification

The upcoming Vivo X500 is expected to feature a compact 6.3-inch to 6.4-inch display whereas the Pro model is expected to arrive with a larger 6.8-inch to 6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel. Both the handsets are reported to come with a refresh rate of 144Hz along with 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

This is a meaningful shift in approach. Rather than simply chasing benchmark numbers, Vivo seems to be prioritising how the phone performs during real everyday use. For someone who spends hours on calls, social media, and streaming, that kind of consistency matters a lot more than peak performance figures.

Camera That Could Change the Game

The camera department is where things get really exciting. Vivo is reportedly testing a new 50MP LOFIC sensor designed to improve dynamic range in difficult lighting conditions. There is also the possibility that the Vivo X500 Pro would feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera.

A 200MP periscope telephoto is not something you see every day. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the X500 Pro could be one of the most capable zoom cameras available in a smartphone at that price point. The LOFIC sensor on the main camera also addresses one of the most common complaints from smartphone photographers, which is how badly photos get blown out when shooting in bright sunlight or mixed light.

Battery Life That Could Last You Through the Day and Beyond

On the battery side, both the X500 and X500 Pro would reportedly have batteries exceeding 7,000mAh and would also support 100W fast charging.

A 7,000mAh battery in a slim flagship form factor would be a genuinely impressive achievement. Combine that with 100W charging and you are looking at a phone that could charge from near zero to full in under an hour and then last you well into the next day.

When Will It Launch in India and What Will It Cost?

Vivo has not officially revealed the X500 series yet. However, leaks suggest that the devices could launch later this year, possibly around October, based on Vivo’s past launch timeline. Some reports suggest the launch could happen earlier.

The Vivo X500 may be priced at around Rs 59,999, while the Pro version could cost even more. The X500e is expected to be the most affordable model in the series.

If the pricing holds, the standard X500 would slot into a highly competitive segment. At Rs 59,999, it would go up against strong rivals from Samsung, OnePlus, and iQOO. The Pro version, with a 200MP periscope camera and a massive battery, will likely carry a steeper tag but could justify it if the real-world performance matches what the leaks are promising.

Vivo has been quietly building a reputation for camera-focused flagships in India, and the X500 series looks set to push that further. All eyes are now on an official announcement.