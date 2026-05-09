Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 200MP Camera And Massive 7,000mAh Battery — Check Specs And Expected Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is gearing up for launch of Vivo X Fold 6. The handset is expected to launch in the coming months, and it will succeed in the Vivo X Fold 5. A recent media report has unveiled key details and design regarding the book-style foldable smartphone. The upcoming device is likely to roll out with notable upgrades compared to the existing model in terms of processor and camera setup.



Vivo X Fold 6 Processor and Camera

According to a recent report, the upcoming Vivo X Fold 6 is likely to be powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. If the rumours turn out to be true, it means the company is moving from previous patterns, as the Chinese company has placed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor in its X Fold series as the Vivo X Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The media reports further claim that the upcoming fold phone may feature a new design with more rounded corners, a flat display, and a large circular camera module on the rear panel. The device is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X Fold 6 is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. This is going to be a big upgradation because the previous generation fold offers a triple camera setup of 50MP each.

This chipset switch is not a small thing. Vivo’s foldables have so far relied exclusively on Snapdragon chips, and if the switch to Dimensity 9500 happens, the X Fold 6 would also become the first foldable phone ever to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. That is a historic first in the foldable segment if the leaks hold up.



Vivo X Fold 6 Battery

The camera upgrades are impressive, but there is another spec that is turning heads. The Vivo X Fold 6 is tipped to pack a battery with around 7,000mAh capacity, which could make it the largest battery ever seen on a foldable phone. It is also expected to support wireless charging.



Foldables have historically struggled with battery life because fitting a large cell inside a folding form factor is not easy. If Vivo manages to pull off a 7,000mAh battery without making the phone too bulky or heavy, that alone would be worth talking about.



Vivo X Fold 6 Selfie Camera



It is not just the rear cameras that are seeing improvement. The device is said to include 20MP selfie cameras on both the inner and outer displays, making it equally capable for video calls whether the phone is folded or open.



Vivo X Fold 6 Launch Timeline



The last generation Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in June last year with a starting price of Rs 1,59,999, and based on that schedule, the new foldable could arrive sometime during the summer of 2026. No official launch date has been confirmed yet, but the leaks suggest things are moving fast.

For anyone in the market for a premium foldable, the Vivo X Fold 6 is shaping up to be one of the most interesting options of the year. A new chipset, a record-breaking camera sensor, a massive battery and a refined design all point to a phone that Vivo is building with serious intent. The wait for more official details should not be too long now.

Also Read: Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

