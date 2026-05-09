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Home > Tech and Auto News > Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

Sony will launch Xperia 1 VIII on May 13 in Japan with a 120Hz OLED display and flagship cameras. The phone is unlikely to launch in India as Sony exited the market in 2019.

Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Sony Xperia 1 VIII

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 11:18 IST

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

Japanese tech manufacturing company Sony is gearing up for the launch of its new Xperia phone on 13th May in its local market, i.e. Japan. The company has rolled out a teaser across their social media handles and YouTube, which reveals that the handset will be joining the Xperia 1 series. The promo line, “Next ONE is coming”, practically stated that Xperia 1 VIII, which is said to be the successor to last year’s Xperia 1 VII flagship. Here is everything you need to know regarding the upcoming flagship. 



How To Watch Launch Event From India

Indian fans can also watch the live launch event of the upcoming Xperia 1 VIII through its official YouTube channel on 13th May 2026 at 7: 30 PM IST (which is 11AM local time in Japan) 

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Dedicated Page

The company has also rolled out a dedicated page for the new Xperia phone, and the teaser photos portray a vertically slacked triple camera setup on the rear panel in an inverted “L” shape. The company has been making it clear that the cameras of the upcoming handset will be the key highlight. As per media reports, the company has installed a high-end flagship camera in its upcoming handset. 

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Display

The upcoming handset is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz; the three rear cameras with a primary 24mm lens, plus ultrawide and telephoto options. The handset is set to stick with Sony’s tall display style and camera-oriented approach. The front panel has the same premium look for which Sony is known for. 

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Colours and Price

According to media reports and leaks, the device will be launched in Garnet Red, Graphite Black, and Lolite Silver. 

The phone is expected to arrive in the European market at a price tag of EUR 1,868.99 which is roughly around Rs 2,08,000 whereas the price in the UK is expected to be £1,728 which is approximately Rs 2,22,000. The price might consist of Sony’s high-end WH1000XM6 wireless headphones in bundle which justify the high-end pricing. 

Sony Xperia 1 VIII Launch in India

The company has stopped launching Xperia phones in Inda because Sony could not compete in the Indian smartphone market. In 2019 the company officially withdrew its mobile business from India and several other markets due to weak sales and continuous losses. However, some fans still import the handsets from the global market.

For now the company has no plans for comeback in Indian market in smartphone segment due to which Xperia 1 VIII will not be officially launched in India.

Also Read: Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

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Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price
Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price
Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price
Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

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