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Home > Tech and Auto News > Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

Google launched Fitbit Air, the new Google Health app, and Health Coach AI to unify wellness tracking, medical data, and personalised fitness guidance in one ecosystem.

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google fitbit

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 13:32 IST

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Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

US-based tech giant, Google has announced a major expansion of its health and wellness portfolio with the launch of the Fitbit Air, the new Google Health app, and wider availability of Google Health Coach. The introduction of new Fitbit Air mark Google’s broader push for unify wearable heath tracking, AI backed coaching, and medical data management under a single platform. With the launch of a new product, the company is aiming at making health tracking more accessible while offering users more personalised wellness guidance.



Google Gives Fitbit App a Major Makeover, Calls It Google Health

The tech giant has confirmed that the Fitbit app is being rebranded as the Google Health app. The updated application will combine health from wearable devices, Health Connect, Apple Health, and medical records into one platform.

The company claims that the app will allow users to view health information in a single dashboard and later support secure sharing of data with medical and health professionals, family members, and friends. The existing Fitbit users will automatically transition to the Google Health app, whereas the Google Fit users will begin migrating later this year.

The company has also highlighted that more than a billion health regarding queries are made on Google Search every day, with users increasingly relying on AI tools for health and wellness information.

This move signals that Google is no longer content with keeping its health tools scattered across different apps. Bringing everything under one roof makes sense, especially at a time when people are taking their personal health data more seriously than ever before.

Fitbit Air: Google’s Lightest and Most Affordable Tracker Yet

The biggest hardware announcement from the company was the launch of Fitbit Air, which is a lightweight screenless fitness tracker engineered for continuous wear.

The company claims that the device is comfort-oriented and focuses on simplicity and affordability. The device uses advanced sensors to collect health and activity data that powers recommendations from Google Heath Coach.

The company has also rolled out the Stephen Curry Fitbit Air Special Edition in partnership with Stephen Curry.

The Fitbit Air is priced at $99 which is around Rs 9,300 whereas the Stephen Curry Special Edition is priced at $129 which is roughly Rs 12,100. The buyers will also get three months of Google Heath Premium access for free with the device.

The screenless design is a bold choice. Most fitness trackers these days compete on display quality and app features. Google is going the opposite direction, betting that users who want a simple, always-on tracker will appreciate not having a screen eating into battery life or adding bulk to the wrist.

What Google Health Coach Brings to the Table

The Google Health Coach ties all of this together. It is an AI-powered service that reads data from your wearable and gives personalised wellness advice based on your activity, sleep, and other health signals. Think of it as a personal trainer who is always available, does not judge you, and actually remembers what you did last week.

The free three-month trial bundled with the Fitbit Air gives new users enough time to experience the full ecosystem before deciding whether the premium subscription is worth it.

Google is clearly building something larger here. A unified health app, an affordable wearable, and an AI coach working together is a strong pitch, especially for users who find existing health platforms too complicated or too expensive.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Launched In India: Check Price, 7,000mAh Battery, Gaming Features And Discount Offers 

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Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details

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Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details
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Google Fitbit Air: Google Health App And Health Coach AI To Unify, Tracks Wellness, Medical Data, And Presonalised Data—Check Pricing And All Details
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