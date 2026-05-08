OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

OnePlus has recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in India. The handset makes a comeback for the Nord’s ‘Lite’ model, and it has become one of the most affordable phones of the brand. The Nord CE 6 Lite is launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, giving users an option in the budget segment to experience a OnePlus phone that offers a well-rounded package. The phone sits in a competitive segment competing with several brands. One of the key competitors of the newly launched handset is Vivo T5x which was launched in March 2026 in India. Here is a detailed comparison of both phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: features and specifications

Display: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Whereas the Vivo T5x features a 6.76-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Processors: Newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset delivers good performance for regular to moderate usage.

The Vivo T5x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset which is almost the same as Dimensity 7400 Apex chip but a slightly tweaked version.

Battery: Nord CE 6 Lite is packed with 7,000mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging whereas the Vivo T5x is packed with a slightly bigger 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging.

Camera: In terms of optics, the Nord CE 6 Lite features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 2Mp depth assist camera to support up to 4K video recording at 30 FPS whereas the front panel offers an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. On the other hand, Vivo T5x also features a primary sensor of 50MP and 2MP of depth sensor on the rear panel but the T5x features a massive 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling

Operating System: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 runs on Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 out of the box whereas the Vivo T5x also runs on a similar operating system i.e., Android 16 based OriginOS 6.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: Price Both devices arrive in three different storage options

Variant OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Price Vivo T5x Price 6GB + 128GB Rs 20,999 Rs 22,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 22,999 Rs 24,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 25,999 Rs 26,999

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: Comparison Summary

Specs OnePlus Nord 6 Lite Vivo T5x Display 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate 6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Rear Cameras 50MP main + 2MP depth 50MP primary + 2MP depth Front Camera 8MP 32MP Battery 7,000mAh, 45W fast charging 7,200mAh battery, 44W fast charging