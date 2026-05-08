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Home > Tech and Auto News > OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite launched in India from Rs 20,999, taking on Vivo T5x with a 144Hz display, Dimensity 7400 chip, 7,000mAh battery, and 50MP dual cameras.

oneplus nord ce 6 lite vs vivo t5x
oneplus nord ce 6 lite vs vivo t5x

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 12:43 IST

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

OnePlus has recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite in India. The handset makes a comeback for the Nord’s ‘Lite’ model, and it has become one of the most affordable phones of the brand. The Nord CE 6 Lite is launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999, giving users an option in the budget segment to experience a OnePlus phone that offers a well-rounded package. The phone sits in a competitive segment competing with several brands. One of the key competitors of the newly launched handset is Vivo T5x which was launched in March 2026 in India. Here is a detailed comparison of both phones. 

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: features and specifications 

Display: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Whereas the Vivo T5x features a 6.76-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. 

Design: In terms of design, both the handset offers a similar feel with the flat display and edges, but the camera setup makes the rear panel difference. The Nord CE 6 Lite has a vertically mounted camera module on the top left corner while the Vivo T5x has a small camera shaped camera island. The Nord CE 6 Lite comes in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colour options whereas the Vivo T5x arrives in Cyber Green and Star Silver colours. 

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Processors: Newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The chipset delivers good performance for regular to moderate usage. 

The Vivo T5x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chipset which is almost the same as Dimensity 7400 Apex chip but a slightly tweaked version. 

Battery: Nord CE 6 Lite is packed with 7,000mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging whereas the Vivo T5x is packed with a slightly bigger 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the Nord CE 6 Lite features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 2Mp depth assist camera to support up to 4K video recording at 30 FPS whereas the front panel offers an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling.

On the other hand, Vivo T5x also features a primary sensor of 50MP and 2MP of depth sensor on the rear panel but the T5x features a massive 32MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling 

Operating System: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 runs on Android 16 based OxygenOS 16 out of the box whereas the Vivo T5x also runs on a similar operating system i.e., Android 16 based OriginOS 6. 

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: Price

Both devices arrive in three different storage options 

Variant 

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Price 

Vivo T5x Price 

6GB + 128GB 

Rs 20,999 

Rs 22,999 

8GB + 128GB 

Rs 22,999 

Rs 24,999 

8GB + 256GB 

Rs 25,999 

Rs 26,999 

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Vivo T5x: Comparison Summary  

Specs 

OnePlus Nord 6 Lite 

Vivo T5x 

Display 

6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate 

6.76-inch FHD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate 

Processor 

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex 

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo 

Rear Cameras 

50MP main + 2MP depth 

50MP primary + 2MP depth 

Front Camera 

8MP 

32MP 

Battery 

7,000mAh, 45W fast charging 

7,200mAh battery, 44W fast charging 

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Launched In India: Check Price, 7,000mAh Battery, Gaming Features And Discount Offers

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Tags: OnePlusoneplus nord ce 6onplus nord ce 6 litevivovivo t5x

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Vs Vivo T5x: From Processor To Display, Check Detailed Comparision Before Buying Your New Phone

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