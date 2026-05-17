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Home > India News > Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop

Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop

A survey reveals 61% Indians may stop buying gold after PM Narendra Modi’s appeal aimed at protecting foreign exchange reserves as gold imports hit $72 billion in FY26.

Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 13:31 IST

Appeal by PM Modi on Gold Fuels National Discussion

The centuries-old affair of Indians with gold may soon witness a dramatic change as the Prime Minister of India requested citizens to refrain from buying gold to ease the burden on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves. As per a recent study, almost 61% of Indians who buy gold have declared that they will not buy gold for the next one year after receiving PM Modi’s appeal. This news has led to speculation that India’s centuries-old habit of buying gold may finally come to an end.

Why Is India Concerned Over Gold Imports?

India continues to be among the biggest consumers of gold, with imports reaching almost $72 billion in FY26. Experts are worried about the growing amounts of gold imports affecting the trade and forex reserves of India, particularly in times of global economic instability. The consumption of gold is usually at its peak during festive seasons and marriages, which affect the Indian currency and economy.

Mixed Feedback From the Survey on Buyers’ Behavior

Though a large number of respondents agreed that they would put on hold their gold purchases for the time being, many Indians feel that gold is necessary both financially and culturally. Some purchasers mentioned buying gold just for occasions such as weddings, while others emphasized that gold is always the most secure way to invest over an extended period of time even if there is inflation. It has been observed that gold has special significance in Indian families since it is associated with saving money, gaining status, and culture among other things.

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Will Modi’s Appeal Bring a Permanent Change in India’s Attitude Toward Gold Purchasing?

Analysts have divergent opinions about the appeal since it seems quite challenging to bring any behavioral change since gold has special significance in India related to festivals, marriage rituals, etc. Nevertheless, increasing costs of gold, uncertainties, and awareness campaigns conducted by the government might lead young buyers to consider other investment options like mutual funds and equities.

Increasing Cost of Gold Increases Tension

There have been fluctuations in global gold prices due to political tension, rising fears of inflation, and sluggish economic growth. With rising prices, it is likely that many middle class families will think twice about making jewelry purchases. According to economists, decreasing gold imports may be beneficial for India in maintaining stability of foreign exchange reserves during economically unstable times.

Social Media Polarized by Gold Question

It has caused strong reactions in social media space where while many lauded Modi’s economic charm, there were others who believed that gold had significant cultural significance for Indians. Some social media users highlighted how gold was traditionally used in times of crisis in Indian homes, thus, making it impossible for many families to stop purchasing gold.

Also read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

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Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop
Tags: gold buying indiagold price indiaindia economy newsIndia Gold Importsmodi latest newsnarendra modi gold appeal

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Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop

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Indians Stopped Buying Gold After PM Modi’s Appeal? Survey Reveals Stunning Drop
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