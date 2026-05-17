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Home > Tech and Auto News > Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro Or Get iPhone 17 Pro? Check All Upgrades And Features Of Upcoming Flagship

Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro Or Get iPhone 17 Pro? Check All Upgrades And Features Of Upcoming Flagship

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 18 Pro series with major upgrades like the A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, improved cameras, and bigger batteries, making it a strong reason for users to wait instead of buying the iPhone 17 Pro now.

iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)
iphone 18 pro leaks (Image: X)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 14:34 IST

US based smartphone manufacturing giant Apple is gearing up for launch of its next generation flagship iPhone 18 Pro series. Here an interesting question arise that you should wait for iPhone 18 Pro series or buy iPhone 17 Pro. The leaks and rumours regarding the upcoming iPhone never really end. The moment one generation hits the market, rumours, and leaks about the next one immediately started doing the rounds.

There is a lot of buzz around the upcoming next generation iPhone with analysts and leakers constantly delivering new information.

And honestly, this time the buzz feels different. The upgrades being talked about are not small tweaks. They look like real, meaningful changes that could make a lot of people genuinely excited about picking up a new iPhone.

You Might Be Interested In

A20 Pro Chip: A Gamechanger

Every year Apple promises a faster chip, and every year people wonder if they will actually feel the difference. This time, it looks more convincing. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, which promises better speed and efficiency compared to previous generations. What that means for you in real life is simpler. Your phone will handle anything you throw at it without breaking a sweat, whether that is heavy gaming, video editing, or just having thirty tabs open at once. Apple is also said to be adding dedicated neural engine hardware to power more advanced Apple Intelligence features coming with iOS 27.

New Smaller Dynamic Island

If the Dynamic Island has ever bothered you, here is something to look forward to. Leaked renders confirm Apple is shrinking the Dynamic Island by around 25 to 35 percent, made possible by moving the Face ID flood illuminator beneath the display. It is a real engineering achievement and the result is a front panel that finally feels clean and distraction free. More screen, less cutout. Simple as that.

The Camera Might Actually Replace Your DSLR

This is the one people are really talking about. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring variable aperture technology, letting users control how much light enters the lens, which makes a big difference in low light situations and gives far more creative control over photos. If you have ever felt limited by your phone camera, this could change that feeling completely. Apple may also introduce a dedicated professional camera app with manual controls for shutter speed, ISO, and focus, essentially turning your iPhone into something that feels like a proper DSLR in your pocket.

Bigger Battery

There is nothing more frustrating than watching your phone hit 20 percent battery by 3 in the afternoon. Apple seems to finally be taking this seriously. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack a larger battery than its predecessor, potentially going beyond 5,000mAh. That should comfortably get most people through a full day and then some, without the constant hunt for a charger.

iPhone 18 Pro Design

Beyond the specs, the phone is also expected to turn heads. A bold Deep Red finish is tipped to be the standout colour of the 2026 Pro lineup, and other options like light blue, dark gray, and silver are also expected to be part of the range. The overall design is said to feel more refined and premium, with better blending between the titanium frame and rear glass.

Should You Wait or Buy Now?

The iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to launch in September 2026, with the starting price sitting at around $999, which translates to roughly Rs 1,20,000 in India.

If you are someone who upgrades every two or three years and you are sitting on an older iPhone right now, waiting a few more months for the 18 Pro makes a lot of sense. But if your current phone is giving you real trouble today, the iPhone 17 Pro is still an excellent device. Either way, you are not making a bad choice.

Also Read: Realme 16T 5G To Debut In India: 8,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro Or Get iPhone 17 Pro? Check All Upgrades And Features Of Upcoming Flagship
Tags: apple iphone 18 pro maxapple iphone 18 pro max release dateiPhone 18 Pro

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Should You Wait For iPhone 18 Pro Or Get iPhone 17 Pro? Check All Upgrades And Features Of Upcoming Flagship
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