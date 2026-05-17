Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

Bengaluru woke up to cloudy skies and rain activity on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across the city. Residents can expect cool winds, lightning activity, and intermittent showers through the day.
What Is the Weather Today Across Bengaluru? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
|Weather Detail
|Bengaluru
|Current Weather
|Thunderstorm with rain
|Minimum Temperature
|23°C
|Maximum Temperature
|32°C
|Humidity
|70%
|Rainfall (Last 24 hrs)
|NIL
|Sunrise Time
|05:54 AM
|Sunset Time
|06:38 PM
|Moonrise Time
|05:59 AM
|Moonset Time
|07:23 PM
Rain and gusty winds to continue over next few days in Bengaluru region, as per IMD.
Yesterday (16 May 2026) vs Today (17 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
Bengaluru experienced a great dip in daytime high during the night compared to previous Friday due to cloud cover and rainfall overnight. Humidity and temperatures were great in most parts of the city on 16th May and this has resulted in several thunderstorms and low winds on 17th May.
Major Changes-
- Early morning showers in Whitefield and Marathahalli
- Electronic City overcast since early morning
- North Bengaluru much cooler due to uninterrupted wind run
- More road congestion over affected road stretches during rain
As per IMD data, pre-monsoon activity is growing in Karnataka as moist winds keep moving from south.
Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
Rain and thunderstorm will affect Bengaluru traffic movement during late evening peak hours. Travelers to and around Silk Board in Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Hebbal and KR Puram may be affected by delays due to low visibility and slippery roads.
Travel Advisory for Bengaluru-
- Traveling with an umbrella or a raincoat
- Avoid parking under a tree or an unshaded electric pole
- Flight services at Kempegowda International Airport may have a slight delay due to weather
- Metro services may continue as usual
- Office-goers are advised to ensure their departure is early if they will get caught in the evening rain
The government too has advised people to stay indoors where possible during electrical storms.
What Are The IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heat Wave and Storm Warning Explained
IMD has triggered a yellow alert for Bengaluru and several districts of Karnataka for ongoing thunderstorm activity and chances for heavy rainfall.
IMD Alert Details-
- Lightning is expected during upcoming thunderstorm activity
- Gusty winds are expected from the evening onwards
- Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain is expected
- Low-elevation roads are susceptible to temporary water logging
Weather department has advised people to keep pace with official alerts and stay away from unnecessary outdoor activities during storm activity.
Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights
What Is The 15 Day Outlook? Bengaluru Weather Forecast – Rain, Temperature and Trend Explained
Weather experts have predicted that Bengaluru will experience unstable pre-monsoon conditions for the next two weeks. Rainfall activity is expected to stay active across Karnataka. This will bring cooler nighttime temperatures and overcast afternoons.
|Period
|Expected Weather
|18-21 May
|Thunderstorms with evening rain
|22-25 May
|Cloudy skies and humid conditions
|26-30 May
|Moderate rainfall likely
|Early June Outlook
|Monsoon activity may strengthen
I am a content writer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working at ITV Digital. I cover a wide range of topics including entertainment, world news, India news, crime, and astrology, along with writing engaging lifestyle stories and reviews. With a flair for storytelling and a keen eye for trends, I aim to deliver fresh, reader-friendly content across diverse subjects.