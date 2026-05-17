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Home > India News > Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

Bengaluru Weather Update Today: IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alert for the city. Know today’s temperature, rainfall chances, traffic advisory, and forecast.

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 14:56 IST

Bengaluru woke up to cloudy skies and rain activity on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across the city. Residents can expect cool winds, lightning activity, and intermittent showers through the day.

What Is the Weather Today Across Bengaluru? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

Weather Detail Bengaluru
Current Weather Thunderstorm with rain
Minimum Temperature 23°C
Maximum Temperature 32°C
Humidity 70%
Rainfall (Last 24 hrs) NIL
Sunrise Time 05:54 AM
Sunset Time 06:38 PM
Moonrise Time 05:59 AM
Moonset Time 07:23 PM

Rain and gusty winds to continue over next few days in Bengaluru region, as per IMD.

Yesterday (16 May 2026) vs Today (17 May 2026) Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Bengaluru experienced a great dip in daytime high during the night compared to previous Friday due to cloud cover and rainfall overnight. Humidity and temperatures were great in most parts of the city on 16th May and this has resulted in several thunderstorms and low winds on 17th May.

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Major Changes-

  • Early morning showers in Whitefield and Marathahalli
  • Electronic City overcast since early morning
  • North Bengaluru much cooler due to uninterrupted wind run
  • More road congestion over affected road stretches during rain

As per IMD data, pre-monsoon activity is growing in Karnataka as moist winds keep moving from south.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala Forecast With IMD Insights

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Rain and thunderstorm will affect Bengaluru traffic movement during late evening peak hours. Travelers to and around Silk Board in Bengaluru, Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, Hebbal and KR Puram may be affected by delays due to low visibility and slippery roads.

Travel Advisory for Bengaluru-

  • Traveling with an umbrella or a raincoat
  • Avoid parking under a tree or an unshaded electric pole
  • Flight services at Kempegowda International Airport may have a slight delay due to weather
  • Metro services may continue as usual
  • Office-goers are advised to ensure their departure is early if they will get caught in the evening rain

The government too has advised people to stay indoors where possible during electrical storms.

What Are The IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heat Wave and Storm Warning Explained

IMD has triggered a yellow alert for Bengaluru and several districts of Karnataka for ongoing thunderstorm activity and chances for heavy rainfall.

IMD Alert Details-

  • Lightning is expected during upcoming thunderstorm activity
  • Gusty winds are expected from the evening onwards
  • Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain is expected
  • Low-elevation roads are susceptible to temporary water logging

Weather department has advised people to keep pace with official alerts and stay away from unnecessary outdoor activities during storm activity.

Also Read: Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is The 15 Day Outlook? Bengaluru Weather Forecast – Rain, Temperature and Trend Explained

Weather experts have predicted that Bengaluru will experience unstable pre-monsoon conditions for the next two weeks. Rainfall activity is expected to stay active across Karnataka. This will bring cooler nighttime temperatures and overcast afternoons.

Period Expected Weather
18-21 May Thunderstorms with evening rain
22-25 May Cloudy skies and humid conditions
26-30 May Moderate rainfall likely
Early June Outlook Monsoon activity may strengthen

Temperature Trend

  • Day Temperature: 28°C to 32°C
  • Night Temperature: 21°C to 23°C

Meteorologists believe Bengaluru may receive above-normal rainfall toward the end of May as monsoon circulation gradually intensifies over South India. 

Also Read: Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for PBKS vs RCB IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Disclaimer: Weather forecasts, temperature readings, sunrise-sunset timings, and alert updates mentioned in this article are based on publicly available data and reports issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other weather tracking platforms as of May 17, 2026. Weather conditions may change rapidly, and readers are advised to check official IMD updates and local authorities for real-time information before making travel or safety-related decisions.

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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights
Tags: Bengaluru 15 day forecastBengaluru IMD forecastBengaluru live temperatureBengaluru rain alertBengaluru weatherBengaluru weather 17 May 2026Bengaluru weather live updatesbengaluru weather todayBengaluru weather update

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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights
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Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Bengaluru Forecast with IMD Insights
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