Hyderabad Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Telangana Braces For 44°C Heatwave; Check 15-Day Forecast

According to the latest Hyderabad weather report, the residents of Telangana have been informed by the India Meteorological Department that an orange alert has been issued because of the extreme heat wave condition until May 20. As per the report issued by IMD Hyderabad, all the districts in the State will be experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius from Sunday through Wednesday. The prevailing trend of dry weather and scorching summer sun has made the whole of Telangana face high temperatures, making life extremely tough for the citizens. The current Hyderabad weather scenario is getting even more alarming in the afternoon due to rising temperatures in many districts.

Yesterday (16-May-2026) vs today (17-May-2026) Hyderabad weather comparison: Which parts of the city saw rain, heatwave or sudden changes?

The weather situation in Hyderabad, however, remains unchanged from what was seen on Saturday. Majority of the locations in Hyderabad have been experiencing very hot dry winds. While there was no precipitation or weather change experienced anywhere in Hyderabad on Sunday, heat wave conditions prevailed in all the districts of Telangana throughout the day. The weather department predicted that the heat wave is expected to continue without respite over the coming days. Hyderabad weather has been tough as many locations remained above 41 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions have made the evenings unbearable because temperatures do not come down even after sunset.

Health officials said the continuous exposure to such weather conditions can become dangerous, especially for children, elderly people and those already suffering from chronic illnesses. The orange alert issued by IMD indicates a high risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke during peak afternoon hours.

How will the Hyderabad weather impact traffic & daily life: Is there any travel advisory?

The ongoing Hyderabad weather conditions are expected to affect normal daily life across Telangana over the coming days. Authorities advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary. Long exposure to direct sunlight may lead to fatigue, dizziness and dehydration. Outdoor workers, delivery staff, construction labourers and traffic personnel are among the worst affected due to continuous exposure to extreme heat.

Officials also requested employers, schools and institutions to take precautionary steps for workers and students during the ongoing heatwave. Residents have been advised to wear loose cotton clothes, stay indoors whenever possible and drink enough fluids including water, ORS and traditional summer drinks to avoid dehydration. Hyderabad weather conditions may also lead to slower traffic movement during peak afternoon hours as many people prefer avoiding travel under direct sunlight.

What are the IMD weather alerts for Hyderabad today? Rain, heatwave & storm warnings explained

The IMD orange alert remains the biggest Hyderabad weather warning at present. An orange alert means there is a serious risk of heat-related illnesses and people need to remain cautious. According to the weather department, severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue till May 20 across Telangana. No rainfall alert has been issued for the coming days, and dry weather is expected to dominate most districts.

Officials stressed that people should immediately seek medical help if they experience symptoms such as weakness, fainting, headaches or severe dehydration during the ongoing Hyderabad weather crisis.

What is the 15-day weather forecast for Hyderabad? City-wise rainfall, temperature & trend analysis

The Hyderabad weather forecast for the next 15 days shows that heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next several days before temperatures gradually begin to reduce slightly towards the end of May.

Date Forecast Max Temp Min Temp May 17 Severe heatwave, dry conditions 44°C 29°C May 18 Hot and dry 43°C 29°C May 19 Severe heatwave continues 44°C 30°C May 20 Heatwave alert remains 43°C 29°C May 21 Very hot weather 42°C 28°C May 22 Dry and sunny 41°C 28°C May 23 Hot conditions continue 41°C 27°C May 24 Sunny and humid 40°C 27°C May 25 Slight dip in temperature 39°C 27°C May 26 Partly cloudy and hot 39°C 26°C May 27 Warm with dry winds 38°C 26°C May 28 Hot afternoon conditions 38°C 26°C May 29 Partly cloudy skies 37°C 25°C May 30 Warm weather likely 37°C 25°C May 31 Slight relief expected 36°C 25°C

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