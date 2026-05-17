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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video

MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video

Watch the viral throwback video of MS Dhoni visiting an NSG facility. The Indian cricket legend wins the internet by asking commandos funny questions about his fitness.

MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet - WATCH Video (Image Source: X)
MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet - WATCH Video (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:06 IST

MS Dhoni is once again enjoying a viral buzz on all social media platforms with a very funny viral video. The Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army was recently spotted during a flashback visit to a high-profile NSG facility with a very casual interaction with the highly trained special forces commandos. In the viral video that is currently doing rounds on X, MS Dhoni humorously poses a very hilarious question to the heavily armed NSG commandos while questioning Am I fit, on his own physique. This sound of rustic humility and bonhomie humour from the cricket legend has really gone viral today.

‘Am I Looking Fit?’ — MS Dhoni’s Funny Interaction With NSG Commandos Goes Viral 

In this very common throwback video on social media, you can see Dhoni really enjoying himself while chatting with NSG commandos at their training grounds, in a casual, relaxed black t-shirt and denim, he was cheerfully telling them about their extraordinarily demanding training schedules and world-class fitness levels.

Suddenly, MS Dhoni, pointing towards himself, asked the heavily armed NSG commandos, “Am I fit? ” The reaction on the commandos’ faces is priceless while they all break into smiles as soon as they hear Dhoni’s hilarious, endearing comment. 

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MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video
Tags: chennai super kingsindian armyIndian Premier League 2026is dhoni playing iplLieutenant Colonelms dhoniMS Dhoni Viral VideoNSG Commandossocial media trendingViral Throwback Video

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MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video
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