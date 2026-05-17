MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video

MS Dhoni is once again enjoying a viral buzz on all social media platforms with a very funny viral video. The Honorary Lieutenant Colonel of the Indian Army was recently spotted during a flashback visit to a high-profile NSG facility with a very casual interaction with the highly trained special forces commandos. In the viral video that is currently doing rounds on X, MS Dhoni humorously poses a very hilarious question to the heavily armed NSG commandos while questioning Am I fit, on his own physique. This sound of rustic humility and bonhomie humour from the cricket legend has really gone viral today.

‘Am I Looking Fit?’ — MS Dhoni’s Funny Interaction With NSG Commandos Goes Viral

In this very common throwback video on social media, you can see Dhoni really enjoying himself while chatting with NSG commandos at their training grounds, in a casual, relaxed black t-shirt and denim, he was cheerfully telling them about their extraordinarily demanding training schedules and world-class fitness levels.

Suddenly, MS Dhoni, pointing towards himself, asked the heavily armed NSG commandos, “Am I fit? ” The reaction on the commandos’ faces is priceless while they all break into smiles as soon as they hear Dhoni’s hilarious, endearing comment.

Why Does MS Dhoni Share a Special Bond With the Indian Armed Forces?

The special bond between MS Dhoni and the Indian Armed Forces has always been incredibly deep and highly respected. Back in the year 2011, the Indian Army proudly awarded him the prestigious rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army. Unlike many other celebrities, MS Dhoni takes his official military duties very seriously. He has completed proper military training modules and has also performed actual guard duties in Jammu and Kashmir.

When Will MS Dhoni Return For CSK in IPL 2026?

Every die-hard cricket supporter has one big question about the IPL 2026. Everyone is keen to know whether the legendary MS Dhoni will make it onto the field for CSK this year. Till now, there has been no clarity or official confirmation about his involvement in the ongoing tournament. Total secrecy has been maintained by the CSK administration on his exact playing situation. Even in the face of this immense lack of any official updates, the faithful supporters are very optimistic and are eagerly waiting to hear some positive update about their favourite star playing freely in the yellow shirt.

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