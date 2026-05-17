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Home > Sports News > Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More

Find out exactly when and where to watch the Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest English Premier League match live in India, USA, UK, and other regions.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 15:01 IST

A crucial English Premier League clash looms on the horizon at the Old Trafford stadium as Manchester United will play against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 17th May 2026. The 2025 -2026 campaign is coming to an end, and football supporters from all corners of the world cannot wait for this big game between the home side, representing the Northern city, and the away visitors known as the Tricky Trees.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Live Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name English Premier League 2025-2026 Season
Competing Teams Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest
Match Venue Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom
Official Match Date Sunday, May 17, 2026
Indian Standard Time 5:00 PM IST
UK Broadcast Time 12:30 PM BST
USA Broadcast Time 7:30 AM ET

When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest Live In India?

Fans in India are pumped for this big Premier League showdown at Old Trafford. Manchester United faces Nottingham Forest, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM IST this Sunday. You can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. If you’d rather stream it on your phone or laptop, just head over to Disney+ Hotstar, either the app or website, for full coverage.

Manchester United Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming And Telecast Details For UK Fans

If you’re in the UK and want to watch the action live from Old Trafford, kick-off is at 12:30 PM BST. Sky Sports has the official rights for this Premier League match; you can catch it on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, or Sky Sports Ultra HDR. If you already subscribe, just use the Sky Go app to stream the game live. If you don’t have a contract, you can still watch by grabbing a sports pass on NowTV.

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How To Watch English Premier League Live In The USA?

Football fans located across the Atlantic in the United States can also witness this exciting Premier League clash bright and early on Sunday morning. The match is officially scheduled to begin exactly at 7:30 AM Eastern Time. The live television broadcast will be extensively covered by the NBC Sports network across the country. Viewers who wish to stream the game live on their digital devices can securely log into the Peacock Premium application or their official website for uninterrupted live coverage.

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English Premier League Live in India, USA, UK And More
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