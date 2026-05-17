Watch: Suitcases Filled With Aadhaar Cards Seized From TMC Office In Kolkata During Raid Days After BJP’s Win In West Bengal

TMC VS BJP: Police on Sunday found multiple Aadhaar cards in one of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) local branches in Ward No. 36 of Kolkata’s Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and handed them over for investigation. During a search at the party office in Bidhannagar area the Aadhaar cards were recovered. The local people then came to the scene to collect the recovered items and lodged a complaint at Bidhannagar South police station. The police officials later arrived at the spot and seized the Aadhaar cards.

TMC Vs BJP Row Escalates After Multiple Aadhaar Cards Recovered

The residents of the area alleged that the recovered Aadhaar cards from the TMC office are of the residents of the area. The locals said that a lot of people had been using the party office as a point of contact in applying for their Aadhaar cards.

Kolkata TMC Office Comes Under Scanner

Whenever people came looking for their Aadhaar cards, party members usually said the cards hadn’t arrived yet. But on May 4, local residents locked up the party office. When they opened it later, they actually found Aadhaar cards inside.

This isn’t just a small local issue. Debates about fake Aadhaar cards and illegal infiltration have been at the heart of West Bengal’s politics for a while.

Now, after a stash of Aadhaar cards reportedly turned up in a TMC office, the whole thing has blown up again. On top of that, some documents about government land deals were also found there, which could spell more trouble for the state’s main opposition.

TMC councillor Raju Parui arrested in Baidyabati

In another incident, police arrested TMC councillor Raju Parui in Baidyabati, Hooghly district. He’s accused of assaulting and abusing a BJP worker. The story goes like this: on April 26, some BJP workers were going door-to-door in Ward 4, campaigning. Around 5:30 in the evening, Raju Parui showed up and, according to reports, got aggressive with them. Snehanshu Mahanta, one of the BJP workers, filed a complaint at Serampore police station, and police later picked up Parui based on that report.

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