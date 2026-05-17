Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

Not every trip is about stretching your budget as far as it will go. Sometimes you want the opposite. You want to be picked up in a private car, sleep in a room with a view that takes your breath away, eat food that you will remember for the rest of your life, and feel like the world is genuinely taking care of you for a few days. If that sounds like the kind of holiday you have been thinking about, this list is for you.

Luxury travel has grown significantly among Indian travellers in recent years. More Indians are now choosing quality over quantity, preferring fewer trips that are truly special over many trips that feel ordinary. And the world has some destinations that were practically built for this kind of experience. Here are the top five ultra luxurious international destinations worth every rupee in 2026.



Monaco



Monaco is one of those places that feels almost unreal when you are actually there. It is the second smallest country in the world, sitting on the French Riviera, and yet it manages to pack more glamour and luxury into its few square kilometres than most countries manage across their entire territory. This is where the world’s wealthiest people come to race cars, park yachts, and be seen at the finest tables.

The Casino de Monte Carlo is iconic and even if you are not a gambler it is worth a visit just for the sheer grandeur of the building. The Formula One Grand Prix circuit runs through the actual streets of the city and you can walk the same road as the fastest cars in the world race on. Luxury hotels like the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo sit right in the heart of it all with rooms and suites that redefine what comfort means.

A stay in Monaco will typically cost upwards of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per night depending on the accomodation and season. Fine dining here is a serious affair, with multiple Michelin starred restaurants to choose from. Getting there from India usually involves a flight to Nice followed by a short transfer. It is not cheap, but Monaco is one of those experiences that stays with you for life.



Maldives



The Maldives has long been the go-to luxury destination for Indians, and it continues to hold that position for good reason. There is simply nothing quite like waking up in an overwater villa with the Indian Ocean stretching out in every direction as far as you can see. The water is so clear that you can watch fish swimming beneath your villa floor if it has a glass panel, and many of the best ones do.

Top resorts like Soneva Fushi, Gili Lankanfushi, and Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru offer experiences that go far beyond just a beautiful room. Think private butlers, underwater dining restaurants, sunset dolphin cruises, and spa treatments on open air decks above the water. A stay at a top overwater villa can cost anywhere from Rs 80,000 to Rs 3,00,000 per night. Flights from Indian cities are short and frequent, making this one of the more accessible ultra luxury destinations on this list.



Switzerland



Switzerland is the kind of country that looks like it was designed by someone who wanted to make the rest of the world feel a little inadequate. Snow capped mountains, pristine lakes, charming villages, and some of the finest hotels ever built. It is a place where luxury feels very natural and very quiet, which is part of what makes it so special.

The Palace Hotel in Gstaad, Badrutt’s Palace in St Moritz, and the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne are among the most celebrated luxury hotels in the world. In winter, the Swiss Alps offer world class skiing at resorts like Verbier and Zermatt. In summer, the same mountains become the backdrop for incredible hiking, scenic train journeys, and lakeside relaxation. A luxury hotel in Switzerland will typically cost Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,20,000 per night. Fine Swiss dining, private guided tours, and helicopter rides over the Alps are all experiences worth budgeting for.



Dubai



Dubai deserves its place on any luxury list. In a relatively short period of time, this city has built a reputation for excess and excellence that very few places in the world can match. From the world’s tallest building to the world’s largest mall, Dubai does everything at a scale that is genuinely jaw dropping.

For Indian travellers, Dubai has an added layer of comfort. The city is very familiar, with a large Indian community, Hindi spoken widely, and Indian food available at every level from casual to extremely fine. But the luxury offerings here are world class. The Burj Al Arab, often described as the world’s only seven star hotel, is the obvious centrepiece, with its iconic sail shaped silhouette and rooms that are nothing short of theatrical. Other top options include the Atlantis The Royal and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Beyond the hotels, Dubai offers private desert safaris, yacht rentals along the Marina, helicopter tours of the Palm, and some of the most impressive fine dining in the region. A luxury stay in Dubai can range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per night. Flights from Indian cities are very frequent and can be found at reasonable prices even for business class, which makes the overall trip more accessible than some other destinations on this list.



Santorini, Greece



Santorini is the kind of place that makes you stop scrolling when it appears on your screen. Those white washed buildings with blue domed roofs perched on the edge of a volcanic caldera, with the Aegean Sea glittering below, is one of the most recognisable images in the world. And being there in person is even better than the photographs.

The village of Oia is where most of the iconic images come from, and staying in a luxury cave hotel carved into the clifftop here is one of travel’s truly unforgettable experiences. Properties like Grace Hotel Santorini, Canaves Oia Epitome, and Andronis Luxury Suites offer infinity pools that appear to blend into the sea, private terraces with unobstructed caldera views, and service that is genuinely thoughtful and personal.

Indian travellers need a Schengen visa to visit Greece, which requires some advance planning, but it is very much worth the effort. A luxury stay in Santorini during peak season from June to September can cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per night. Sunset dining in Oia, private catamaran cruises around the caldera, and wine tasting at local volcanic vineyards are experiences that make this destination feel like no other place on earth.



A Few Things to Keep in Mind



Luxury travel requires a bit more planning than a regular holiday, not because it is complicated, but because the best experiences book out quickly. Top hotels and overwater villas in the Maldives, for example, can be fully booked months in advance during peak season. The same goes for sought after restaurants in Monaco and Santorini.

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