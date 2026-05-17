Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video bajrang dal Aadhar Card donald trump Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

From Monaco and the Maldives to Switzerland, Dubai, and Santorini, these ultra-luxury destinations offer world-class hotels, breathtaking views, fine dining, and unforgettable experiences for travellers seeking premium holidays in 2026.

Top 5 luxury travel destination
Top 5 luxury travel destination

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:06 IST

Not every trip is about stretching your budget as far as it will go. Sometimes you want the opposite. You want to be picked up in a private car, sleep in a room with a view that takes your breath away, eat food that you will remember for the rest of your life, and feel like the world is genuinely taking care of you for a few days. If that sounds like the kind of holiday you have been thinking about, this list is for you.

Luxury travel has grown significantly among Indian travellers in recent years. More Indians are now choosing quality over quantity, preferring fewer trips that are truly special over many trips that feel ordinary. And the world has some destinations that were practically built for this kind of experience. Here are the top five ultra luxurious international destinations worth every rupee in 2026.

Monaco

Monaco is one of those places that feels almost unreal when you are actually there. It is the second smallest country in the world, sitting on the French Riviera, and yet it manages to pack more glamour and luxury into its few square kilometres than most countries manage across their entire territory. This is where the world’s wealthiest people come to race cars, park yachts, and be seen at the finest tables.

You Might Be Interested In

The Casino de Monte Carlo is iconic and even if you are not a gambler it is worth a visit just for the sheer grandeur of the building. The Formula One Grand Prix circuit runs through the actual streets of the city and you can walk the same road as the fastest cars in the world race on. Luxury hotels like the Hotel de Paris Monte Carlo sit right in the heart of it all with rooms and suites that redefine what comfort means.

A stay in Monaco will typically cost upwards of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,50,000 per night depending on the accomodation and season. Fine dining here is a serious affair, with multiple Michelin starred restaurants to choose from. Getting there from India usually involves a flight to Nice followed by a short transfer. It is not cheap, but Monaco is one of those experiences that stays with you for life.

Maldives

The Maldives has long been the go-to luxury destination for Indians, and it continues to hold that position for good reason. There is simply nothing quite like waking up in an overwater villa with the Indian Ocean stretching out in every direction as far as you can see. The water is so clear that you can watch fish swimming beneath your villa floor if it has a glass panel, and many of the best ones do.

Top resorts like Soneva Fushi, Gili Lankanfushi, and Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru offer experiences that go far beyond just a beautiful room. Think private butlers, underwater dining restaurants, sunset dolphin cruises, and spa treatments on open air decks above the water. A stay at a top overwater villa can cost anywhere from Rs 80,000 to Rs 3,00,000 per night. Flights from Indian cities are short and frequent, making this one of the more accessible ultra luxury destinations on this list.

Switzerland

Switzerland is the kind of country that looks like it was designed by someone who wanted to make the rest of the world feel a little inadequate. Snow capped mountains, pristine lakes, charming villages, and some of the finest hotels ever built. It is a place where luxury feels very natural and very quiet, which is part of what makes it so special.

The Palace Hotel in Gstaad, Badrutt’s Palace in St Moritz, and the Beau-Rivage Palace in Lausanne are among the most celebrated luxury hotels in the world. In winter, the Swiss Alps offer world class skiing at resorts like Verbier and Zermatt. In summer, the same mountains become the backdrop for incredible hiking, scenic train journeys, and lakeside relaxation. A luxury hotel in Switzerland will typically cost Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,20,000 per night. Fine Swiss dining, private guided tours, and helicopter rides over the Alps are all experiences worth budgeting for.

Dubai

Dubai deserves its place on any luxury list. In a relatively short period of time, this city has built a reputation for excess and excellence that very few places in the world can match. From the world’s tallest building to the world’s largest mall, Dubai does everything at a scale that is genuinely jaw dropping.

For Indian travellers, Dubai has an added layer of comfort. The city is very familiar, with a large Indian community, Hindi spoken widely, and Indian food available at every level from casual to extremely fine. But the luxury offerings here are world class. The Burj Al Arab, often described as the world’s only seven star hotel, is the obvious centrepiece, with its iconic sail shaped silhouette and rooms that are nothing short of theatrical. Other top options include the Atlantis The Royal and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Beyond the hotels, Dubai offers private desert safaris, yacht rentals along the Marina, helicopter tours of the Palm, and some of the most impressive fine dining in the region. A luxury stay in Dubai can range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per night. Flights from Indian cities are very frequent and can be found at reasonable prices even for business class, which makes the overall trip more accessible than some other destinations on this list.

Santorini, Greece

Santorini is the kind of place that makes you stop scrolling when it appears on your screen. Those white washed buildings with blue domed roofs perched on the edge of a volcanic caldera, with the Aegean Sea glittering below, is one of the most recognisable images in the world. And being there in person is even better than the photographs.

The village of Oia is where most of the iconic images come from, and staying in a luxury cave hotel carved into the clifftop here is one of travel’s truly unforgettable experiences. Properties like Grace Hotel Santorini, Canaves Oia Epitome, and Andronis Luxury Suites offer infinity pools that appear to blend into the sea, private terraces with unobstructed caldera views, and service that is genuinely thoughtful and personal.

Indian travellers need a Schengen visa to visit Greece, which requires some advance planning, but it is very much worth the effort. A luxury stay in Santorini during peak season from June to September can cost Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per night. Sunset dining in Oia, private catamaran cruises around the caldera, and wine tasting at local volcanic vineyards are experiences that make this destination feel like no other place on earth.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

Luxury travel requires a bit more planning than a regular holiday, not because it is complicated, but because the best experiences book out quickly. Top hotels and overwater villas in the Maldives, for example, can be fully booked months in advance during peak season. The same goes for sought after restaurants in Monaco and Santorini.

Also Read: How One Everyday Habit May Help Protect Against Dementia, According To Research

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026
Tags: DUBAIgreeceMaldives

RELATED News

Best Sunrise Destinations In India For Nature Lovers

Why More Indians Are Choosing Slow Travel In 2026

What Happens to Your Body After Walking 10,000 Steps Daily? Here’s What You Need To Know

Horoscope Tomorrow 17 May 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

How One Everyday Habit May Help Protect Against Dementia, According To Research

LATEST NEWS

DC vs RR Injury News: Will Riyan Parag Return to Lead Rajasthan Royals? Latest Fitness Update, Predicted Playing XIs And Team News | IPL Today Match

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Delhi Court Sends Manisha Mandhare To 14 Days CBI Custody, Accused Allegedly Sold Questions For Money

Dehradun Viral Video: Bajrang Dal Members Write JIHADI On Name Badges Of Two Muslim Employees. Here’s What Happened

MS Dhoni Asking NSG Commandos Funny Questions Wins The Internet – WATCH Video

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

Aditi Rao Hydari Cannes Fashion 2026: The SHOCKING Price Tag Of Her Viral Red Carpet Looks

Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): Maharashtra Forecast With IMD Insights

Hyderabad Weather Update Today (17 May 2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert As Telangana Braces For 44°C Heatwave; Check 15-Day Forecast

Watch: Suitcases Filled With Aadhaar Cards Seized From TMC Office In Kolkata During Raid Days After BJP’s Win In West Bengal

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 17.05.2026, Samrudhi SM-55 Sunday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No MF 143965

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026
Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026
Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026
Top Luxury International Destinations For Indian Travellers In 2026

QUICK LINKS