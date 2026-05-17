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Home > Lifestyle News > 5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

Looking for healthy summer drinks? These electrolyte-rich beverages can help fight dehydration and heat exhaustion without the sugar overload.

5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar
5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:29 IST

In India, May is a really hot month. One important way to protect your health during this month is to make sure you get enough fluids. Health experts suggest that rather than artificially sweetened beverages and energy drinks, you should drink electrolyte-rich beverages that are naturally available. Potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium are examples of electrolytes that aid in the restoration of minerals lost through sweat and the regulation of hydration, muscles, and body temperature during summers and heatwaves.

1. Coconut Water: the ultimate summer hydration drink

During heatwaves, coconut water is one of the best non-sweetened electrolyte drinks. It comprises potassium, magnesium, and sodium in small amounts. These minerals, which are lost in sweat, help the body recover from dehydration. Unlike most pre-packaged sports drinks, it is naturally low in calories and sugar and significantly higher in potassium. Following a strenuous workout, health professionals recommend drinking coconut water for rapid hydration.

2. Buttermilk: the traditional cooling drink

Buttermilk or chaas is another potent electrolyte-rich summer drink. This is due to the presence of electrolytes and probiotics. It improves digestion, cools the body, and keeps it hydrated. For additional cooling effects, add roasted cumin, mint, or black salt.

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Chaas is healthier than packaged flavoured drinks because it has low sugar in its savoury form.

Also Read: What Happens to Your Body After Walking 10,000 Steps Daily? Here’s What You Need To Know

3. Lemon water with salt: Hydration homemade

A mix of lemon, water, and a pinch of salt, this acts as a homemade electrolyte drink that can instantly energise the body during a heatwave. While lemon provides vitamin C, salt helps replenish sodium lost through sweat, say experts. This traditional remedy is said to help quick fluid absorption and maintain energy levels.

4. Watermelon juice: Naturally hydrating

Watermelon contains high levels of water, potassium and antioxidants that help the body stay cool. Fresh watermelon juice with no added sugar is one of the most refreshing ways to stay hydrated especially during peak afternoon summer heat.

5. ORS & electrolyte water: For extreme exposure to heat

In cases of severe dehydration or heat strokes, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and mineral-rich electrolyte-infused water can help restore the body’s balance. However, experts suggest not to opt for heavily sweetened sports drinks and use only low-sugar ORS or the WHO-approved ones.

Why Avoid Sugary Drinks During a Heatwave?

Doctors warn that sugary soft drinks, excessive caffeine and energy drinks can worsen dehydration in certain cases. For long summer days, natural electrolyte-rich beverages are safer and better.

Also Read: Best Sunrise Destinations In India For Nature Lovers

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5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

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5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

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5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar
5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar
5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar
5 Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Beat the May Heatwave Without the Sugar

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