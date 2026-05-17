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Home > Sports News > Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals face scorching heatwave conditions ahead of their IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium. IMD forecasts high temperatures around 35°C with no rain threat, while the Delhi pitch is expected to assist bowlers in this crucial playoff race encounter.

Delhi Weather report before DC vs RR.
Delhi Weather report before DC vs RR.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 16:58 IST

Delhi Weather: Delhi will turn host as the Rajasthan Royals finally play a game after being out of action for a while. Both Delhi Capitals and RR are in the middle of a tightly contested IPL 2026 playoff race. The hosts, DC, come into this game with a tricky race to the playoffs ahead of them. Meanwhile, for the Royals, the situation is pretty simple: win all their remaining games and qualify for the playoffs. However, as these two teams gear up for this high-stakes clash, the weather in Delhi will play a key role. Let’s take a look at the weather conditions in the national capital before DC vs RR. 

DC vs RR: Delhi Current Weather Conditions

The current weather in Delhi indicates that the national capital is experiencing a heatwave. The conditions in Delhi will take a toll on the players despite the DC vs RR match being an evening game. 

DC vs RR: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

AccuWeather predicts that the temperature will be around 35 degrees Celsius for this evening’s game, with no chance of rain. Humidity may approach 25%, while cloud cover is predicted to stay at about 2%. Fans can anticipate a complete game between two clubs fighting hard to stay in the playoff race because there is no chance of rain.

You Might Be Interested In

Last 5 IPL Matches At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date Match Result Score
May 8, 2026 DC vs KKR KKR Won by 8 Wickets DC: 142/8 (20)
KKR: 147/2 (14.2)
May 5, 2026 DC vs CSK CSK Won by 8 Wickets DC: 155/7 (20)
CSK: 159/2 (17.3)
April 27, 2026 DC vs RCB RCB Won by 9 Wickets DC: 75 (16.3)
RCB: 77/1 (6.3)
April 25, 2026 DC vs PBKS PBKS Won by 6 Wickets DC: 264/2 (20)
PBKS: 265/4 (18.5)
April 8, 2026 DC vs GT GT Won by 1 Run GT: 210/4 (20)
DC: 209/8 (20)

DC vs RR: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report And Ground Conditions 

Low-scoring thrillers have dominated a significant portion of the league’s games played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi this year. Bowlers have had a great time delivering at this location, and the pitches have been among of the hardest to hit on. The Kotla surface, which has a reputation for having spin-friendly tracks, is anticipated to provide pace bowlers with respectable bounce and carry as well, making the forthcoming match a fair struggle between bat and ball.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Delhi

Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Humidity (Avg) Condition
May 7, 2026 38°C 26°C 40% Clear / Mist
May 8, 2026 36°C 24°C 61% Mostly Sunny / Humid
May 9, 2026 36°C 25°C 56% Partly Cloudy
May 10, 2026 37°C 27°C 50% Sunny / Hot
May 11, 2026 40°C 27°C 43% Clear and Very Hot
May 12, 2026 39°C 26°C 57% Sunny
May 13, 2026 38°C 26°C 59% Clear
May 14, 2026 40.6°C 23.4°C 58% Strong Sunshine / Dry Winds
May 15, 2026 41°C 25°C 35% Sunny / Clear
May 16, 2026 41.5°C 26.5°C 28% Clear / Isolated Heatwave

Thankfully, there has not been much rain in Delhi in the last few days. However, the players who are already playing under the pressure of making it to the playoffs might face the heat from the weather in Delhi as well during the DC vs RR clash. 

Also Read: DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 62 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Tags: Arun Jaitley StadiumDC vs RRDC vs RR weather reportDelhi CapitalsDelhi Heatwavedelhi weatherIPL 2026rajasthan royals

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Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Weather Rain Alert for DC vs RR IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts High Temperature And Heatwave at Arun Jaitley Stadium
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