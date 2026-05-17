YouTube Expands AI-Powered Likeness Detection: Users Above 18 Allowed To Detect And Request Removal Of AI-Generated Deepfake Videos

US based video streaming platform YouTube has announced that it is expanding access to its AI powered likeness detection programme to all users over the age of 18, which means that anyone on the platform will now be able to take action against potential AI generated deepfakes of themselves.



What Is This Tool and Why Does It Matter



Deepfakes are fake videos made using artificial intelligence that can show a real person saying or doing things they never actually said or did. These videos have become a serious problem online, and YouTube has now taken a big step to help everyday users fight back.

Starting now, any user over 18 can upload a selfie-style facial scan and have the platform continuously monitor for AI generated videos that use their likeness without permission. This is the broadest rollout yet of a tool that started as a creator-only experiment and gradually expanded to politicians and journalists.



How Did It Start



YouTube did not launch this for everyone right away. The tool was first rolled out to creators in the YouTube Partner Programme as an industry-first system to detect AI generated uses of their face in September 2025. Later, YouTube expanded access to a pilot group of journalists, government officials, and political candidates, citing the heightened risk of deepfakes in civic discourse and misinformation.



How to Sign Up



The process is straightforward but requires a few verification steps. Users who want access to the tool will have to enrol from YouTube Studio on their computer. They can start the process by going to “Likeness” under “Content detection,” scan a QR code with their phone, submit a government ID, and complete a selfie video verification. Once they are set up, YouTube will scan uploaded videos for possible matches of their face, and they will see any video that potentially uses their likeness under the same tab. They can then review the video and submit a removal request, where they can provide YouTube with information on how their likeness was used.

How Does the Detection Actually Work The platform’s AI systems scan newly uploaded content across the entire platform, flagging videos that match the user’s facial features. When a potential match surfaces, YouTube sends an alert. The user reviews the flagged content and can request removal if it is an unauthorised deepfake.



Why YouTube Is Doing This Now



The timing is not coincidental. Deepfake technology has become alarmingly accessible over the past year, with tools capable of generating convincing facial swaps now available to anyone with a laptop.

YouTube’s vice president of creator products, Amjad Hanif, explained the thinking behind the move. “Creators can already request the removal of AI fakes, including face and voice, through our existing privacy process. What this new technology does is scale that protection,” Hanif said.



Some Concerns Too



Not everyone is fully comfortable with the tool. Experts raised concerns after it emerged that the sign-up form language suggested Google could use creators’ biometric data to train its AI models. YouTube clarified that Google has never used creators’ biometric data to train AI models and said it is reviewing the sign-up language to avoid confusion, though it will not be changing its underlying policy.

This raises a fair question: to protect your face online, you have to hand over your face data to a tech giant. That is a trade-off every user will have to decide on for themselves.

Competitors are watching closely. Meta has experimented with deepfake labelling on Facebook and Instagram but has not deployed user controlled detection at this scale. TikTok relies primarily on automated detection. YouTube’s model could become a template if it proves effective.

For now, YouTube’s move is a meaningful step forward in giving ordinary people a real tool to protect themselves in an age where seeing is no longer believing.



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