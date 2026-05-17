Anurag Kashyap Under Fire Again: Gujarat Court Orders FIR Over Controversial Social Media Remarks, Details Inside

Anurag Kashyap has landed in legal trouble after a court in Gujarat directed authorities to register a criminal case against the filmmaker over controversial social media posts linked to the Brahmin community. According to reports, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) A S Jani in Surat partly allowed a private complaint filed by a lawyer and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Kamlesh Raval.

The court reportedly found sufficient grounds to believe the posts in question could contribute to tension between communities and directed that a formal FIR be registered. The development has once again placed Kashyap at the centre of a major public and political controversy.

Sections invoked against the filmmaker

As per the court order, the case is to be registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 196 related to promoting enmity between groups, Section 352 concerning intentional insult aimed at provoking breach of peace, and Section 353(2), which deals with circulating false information.

The court reportedly observed that the accused had made the social media posts viral in a manner that could allegedly defame a particular community. The legal proceedings stem from remarks allegedly made by Kashyap on X during online discussions surrounding the Hindi film Phule.

🚨 Just IN 🚨 A Surat court has ordered registration of a CRIMINAL CASE against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap over his objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community made on social media. pic.twitter.com/x4R0H3tnhK — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 17, 2026

What is the complaint about?

The complaint was filed by Kamlesh Raval, a Surat-based lawyer and VHP leader who belongs to the Brahmin community. According to the complaint, the controversy began after certain Brahmin organisations objected to the trailer of Phule last year. The complainant alleged that Anurag Kashyap reacted to the criticism by posting remarks that insulted and targeted the Brahmin community. The complaint further claimed that Kashyap continued making similar comments in replies to users who questioned his posts online.

Raval argued before the court that such remarks could create hostility between communities and influence public sentiment negatively, especially considering Kashyap’s visibility as a filmmaker and public figure. The complaint also referred to an older 2020 social media post in which Kashyap allegedly made objectionable comments regarding Hindus and the Union government.

Non-bailable warrant reportedly issued earlier

Reports also suggest that several summons were previously issued to Anurag Kashyap in connection with the complaint. However, after the filmmaker allegedly failed to appear before the court, a non-bailable warrant was reportedly issued against him.

As of now, Kashyap has not publicly responded to the latest court order or the allegations mentioned in the complaint. The case remains under legal process, and no final judicial conclusion has been reached.

Anurag Kashyap often finds himself at the centre of public debates

Known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday and Dev.D, Anurag Kashyap has frequently been involved in political and social debates online. The filmmaker is known for expressing strong opinions on social and political issues, which has often triggered polarising reactions on social media.

This latest controversy has once again ignited debate online, with supporters defending freedom of expression while critics have called for accountability over public statements involving communities and religion.

Disclaimer

The information in this report is based on court proceedings and third-party reports. The allegations mentioned in the complaint are claims made before the court and have not been legally proven. The matter is currently under judicial process, and no final verdict has been delivered.