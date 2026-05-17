Indian Worker Killed, 3 Others Injured After Drone Strike Hits Moscow Region During Overnight Attack

An Indian national was killed and three others were injured after a drone strike hit the Moscow region on Sunday amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Embassy of India in Russia confirmed the incident and said officials immediately visited the attack site and met the injured workers at a hospital. In a statement shared on X, the Embassy expressed condolences over the death and said it is coordinating with local authorities and company officials to provide support to the affected workers.

Indian Embassy Responds After Deadly Moscow Drone Attack

The Indian Embassy stated that assistance is being extended to the injured individuals and necessary arrangements are being made following the attack.

However, the identities of the victims have not yet been officially disclosed. Russian authorities have also not shared detailed information regarding the exact circumstances of the strike.

Massive Drone Assault Targets Moscow Region

The incident took place during one of the biggest drone attacks targeting Moscow in recent months. According to Russian officials, Ukraine launched a large-scale overnight drone assault that triggered explosions, air raid alerts, and falling debris across parts of the capital and nearby regions.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed that more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones were intercepted across the country within 24 hours. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence systems destroyed at least 81 drones approaching the capital overnight.

Several Killed, Buildings Damaged in Russian Regions

Despite multiple interceptions, the attacks reportedly caused damage to residential buildings and infrastructure in several areas. Officials said at least four people died in the strikes, including three in the Moscow region and one in Belgorod near the Ukraine border.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a woman died after debris hit a house in Khimki, while two men were killed in the Mytishchi district. Several others were also injured during the attacks.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Intensifies After Recent Kyiv Strikes

The latest drone assault comes days after Russia carried out one of its heaviest aerial attacks on Kyiv since the war began more than four years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier vowed retaliation following the Russian bombardment. He later shared videos showing smoke and emergency response operations, calling the strikes a justified response to continued Russian attacks.

Ukraine also claimed it successfully targeted locations deep inside Russian territory despite Moscow’s air defence systems.

Kremlin Condemns Cross-Border Drone Strikes

Russia strongly criticised the attacks, accusing Ukraine of targeting civilians. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the operation as a “mass terrorist attack,” according to state media reports.

Since the start of the war, both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly denied intentionally targeting civilians, though residential areas and civilian infrastructure on both sides have frequently come under attack.

(Via ANI Inputs)

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