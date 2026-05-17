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Home > India News > Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

A case from Jharkhand’s Giridih district has gone viral after a man accused of his fiance suspicious death allegedly performed marriage rituals with her body before the cremation.

Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral
Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 19:08 IST

A disturbing incident in Jharkhand’s Giridih district has left residents shocked after a man was accused of killing his fiance. He performed wedding rituals with her body during the final rites ceremony. This all happened when there was a lot of tension between the two families. The man who is accused is named Manish Murmu. He was arrested after the woman’s father said that Manish had hurt his daughter badly. He said Manish forced her to take poison so he would not have to marry her. The woman died after she was taken to a government hospital.

The couple had been living together for months

They were supposed to get married. The woman’s family says that Manish kept her at his house and would not let her go back home. They say her health got worse while she was living with him.

The woman’s family got a call on Friday morning. They were told that she was very sick. So they went to Manish’s house. Took her to the hospital. When they got to the hospital, the doctors said she was already dead.

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Body Kept at Police Station Overnight

The police came to the hospital. Took the body to do an autopsy. After the autopsy, something strange happened again. Neither family wanted to take the body. So the police took the body to the police station. It stayed there overnight with guards.

On Saturday, the police took the body to Manish’s village. The woman’s father said that Manish hurt his daughter badly. He said Manish gave her poison so he would not have to marry her. That is what killed her. The police arrested Manish. Are still investigating what happened.

Symbolic Wedding Rituals Performed Before Cremation

The woman’s body was taken to Manish’s house. Manish put sindoor on her hair. Did a fake wedding ceremony. Then he burned her body. The police and the people from the village were there when it happened.

This whole thing has actually made a lot of people angry. The police are still trying to find out what really happened. They want to know how the woman died. The incident in Jharkhand has raised a lot of questions. People are waiting to see what the police find out.

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Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

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Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

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Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

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Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral
Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral
Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral
Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

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