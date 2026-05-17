Did Xi Jinping Deploy Spies As Waiters At Trump’s US-China Summit? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

TRUMP CHINA MEET: After the footage of the summit meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump went viral across social media platforms, it has attracted massive online attention. Rather than showcasing dialogue between Washington and Beijing, it has sparked speculation, conspiracy theories and deep analysis by internet users. One big issue on the internet has been the conduct of staff members visible in the background of the meetings, especially the waiters and attendants who were present during official meetings.

As per social media theories, every waiter was either a trained intelligence operative or a spy. Clips of body language, facial expressions and interactions between the officials have also been thoroughly cut up, and users have seen the two global powers making it seem that they are not on good terms.

The viral reactions are a reflection of growing public interest in US-China relations at a time when concerns are high over cyber security, surveillance, espionage and geopolitical rivalry. The online rumours have been fueled by the footage from the summit, which has not been substantiated by official sources, but has fueled speculation about the transmission.

The summit footage has added to the already sensitive relationship between the United States and China, even if it has not been substantiated by official sources.

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral theory, one user stated, “Wow…turns out spies make absolutely wonderful waiters. I can think of more than four restaurants that should hire someone.” Another commented, “They must be taking care of everything and just wanted to be sure about the hospitality. It’s not like people conspire in an open place around 1000s of people. Still, if it’s true, Trump is being played here. And, it serves him right.”

The next one stated, “One guy was probably just serving water peacefully and the internet turned him into Agent 007.” And, one user added, “What a game both countries were playing even the people who went there knows they were spy but everyone is just doing a good acting.”

An individual posted, “She looks like an F & B Hospitality Staff checking if all the arrangements are done well, water, drinks etc all stocked up. Trump also seems to be checking the Menu for the day,” and one concluded, “Potus is the real reason for all these spys, but still he sneaked into Xi’s notes.”

When did Trump meet with Xi Jinping?

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping recently met for a two-day summit in Beijing on May 14 and 15, 2026. Prior to this, their most recent prior encounter was a meeting in October 2025. Historically, their first-ever in-person summit took place at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April 2017.

What happened during Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping?

Trump showed up for a big summit with Xi Jinping on Wednesday, bringing along a bunch of top CEOs from industries like farming, aviation, electric cars, and AI chips.

Trade took centre stage even though tensions lingered over the Iran war. The business crowd hoped to nail down new deals and stretch the tariff truce before it runs out in November.

The whole visit felt carefully orchestrated and loaded with gestures. Trump got the red carpet treatment, with an honour guard, lavish state dinner, and a rare peek inside the Communist Party’s exclusive compound. He looked genuinely impressed, so much so that he invited Xi to visit the White House in September. Trump said the talks went really well. Xi called it a “historic and landmark” moment.

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