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Home > World News > Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’

Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has introduced controversial new family law rules that recognise child marriage under certain conditions and include provisions related to “virgin girls” and consent. The regulation, approved by Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has drawn strong criticism from human rights groups and international observers.

Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’ (Image Generated Via AI)
Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’ (Image Generated Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 19:10 IST

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has introduced a controversial new family law regulation that formally recognises child marriages under certain conditions. The rules, which also include specific provisions related to “virgin girls” and consent, have triggered strong criticism from human rights groups and international observers. The new regulation, reportedly approved by Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, outlines rules governing marriage, divorce, annulment, and family disputes under the group’s interpretation of Islamic law.

What Do The Taliban’s New Marriage Rules Say?

As per the reports, the regulation recognizes marriages involving minors as legally valid in some circumstances. Moreover, the rules state that a girl married at a young age may seek annulment after reaching puberty, but only through approval from a Taliban court.

One of the most controversial provisions says that the silence of a “virgin girl” after puberty may be treated as consent to marriage. Critics say this effectively removes a girl’s ability to freely express consent. The regulation further gives fathers and grandfathers significant authority over marriage decisions involving minors.

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Why Has The Law Triggered International Criticism?

Human rights organizations and women’s rights activists have strongly condemned the new rules, arguing that they legitimize child marriage and increase the vulnerability of girls in Afghanistan.

The critics say that the law reflects Taliban’s increasingly strict policies toward women and girls since returning to power in 2021. Restrictions on female education, employment, and public life have already drawn widespread international concern.

Child Marriage Remains A Serious Issue In Afghanistan

Afghanistan has long struggled with child marriage, particularly in poor and rural communities. According to the reports, poverty, debt, and social pressure often force families to marry off young daughters at an early age. Aid groups warn that worsening economic conditions in Afghanistan could further increase the number of child marriages in the country.

Debate Grows Over Women’s Rights Under Taliban Rule

The latest regulation has once again intensified debate over women’s rights in Afghanistan. International observers argue that the Taliban’s policies continue to restrict freedoms for women and girls, while Taliban officials maintain that their laws are based on their interpretation of religious principles.

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Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’
Tags: Afghanistan child marriage lawAfghanistan latest newschild marriage in AfghanistanHibatullah Akhundzada newsTaliban consent lawTaliban divorce law updateTaliban family law rulesTaliban marriage regulationsTaliban women rights controversy

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Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’

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Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’
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