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Home > Regionals News > ‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video

‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video

A Kanpur bride suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out during her Haldi ceremony due to a suspected gas cylinder leak, leaving 12 people injured. Despite the tragedy, the groom married her in the hospital the next day in an emotional ceremony that social media users called a 'real life Vivaah moment'.

'Vivaah In Real Life': Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day - Watch Video (Image: X/IMDb)
'Vivaah In Real Life': Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day - Watch Video (Image: X/IMDb)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 12:29 IST

What was supposed to be a joyous pre wedding function in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, but instead it became a terrifying tragedy when a fire erupted during the ceremony when the bride to be was also injured and 11 other people were injured too. The accident occurred when a suspected gas cylinder pipeline leak resulted in sudden fire in the house in Jagannathpur village under the jurisdiction of Ghatampur police station area. It was a day of celebration for 22 year old Sweta, who would be getting married on the next day, with her family, relatives and neighbours. In a matter of seconds, fire engulfed the kitchen area and spread quickly, leaving the people at the function in a panic.

What Happened Here?

The fire escalated when a pan of hot oil tipped over, media reports said, while people tried to put it out. When everything went wrong indoors several guests were injured by burns. Sweta the bride, her father Jagdish, her grandmother Usha, her brother Hansraj and several family members and guests including women, aged family members and even a five year old child were injured. Residents promptly notified the authorities, who were followed by the police and fire brigade, who were able to control the situation at once. All the injured were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre in Ghatampur, before being transferred to Ursula Hospital, Kanpur as their injuries involved burns.

Wedding Inside A Hospital

Doctors, hospital staff, and both families made an emotional decision to go forward with the wedding and the tragedy became an inspiring moment amidst fears of postponing the wedding. Not wanting to have the incident taint the couple’s marriage, relatives and doctors made an arrangement for a smaller wedding ceremony to take place within the hospital. The doctors prepared a temporary mandap within their hospital premises and Sweta’s groom came to marry her on the night of 14th May despite the tough situation. The couple performed the wedding ceremony surrounded by family, nurses, and doctors and the bride was under doctor’s care.

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‘Real life Vivaah moment’ Watch 

The ceremony was emotional and the groom smeared vermilion into the bride’s parting of her hair, thus completing the sacred marriage rite. He promised his bride that they will ‘be by each other’s sides’ ‘no matter what happens’, reports said. The poignant moments reportedly triggered many emotions among the medical personnel and relatives at the hospital. Shortly after that, videos and pictures of the hospital wedding started to spread like wildfire on social media, and people expressed their admiration for the couple’s love and resilience. Many users on the internet called it a ‘real life Vivaah moment’ as love overpowered tragedy in the Bollywood film.

Also Read: Why Is Maharashtra Planning Ban On Ola, Uber, Rapido Taxi Services

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‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video
Tags: Bride Burn InjuriesHaldi Ceremony FireHospital WeddingKanpur BrideUttar pradesh newsviral videoVivaah In Real LifeWedding Accident

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‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video
‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video
‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video
‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video

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