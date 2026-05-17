Fuel Panic In Bihar? Long Queues, Petrol Pump Shutdowns And Purchase Limits Spark Chaos After Price Hike

If you happened to step out near a petrol pump in Bihar over the weekend, chances are you saw something unusual – long queues of vehicles, anxious commuters, impatient honking and people trying to top up fuel tanks before prices climbed any further. In districts like Gaya, Patna and nearby, many motorists rushed to petrol pumps, fearing another hike in fuel prices or even supply disruptions soon.

The rush was immediately after a blanket hike of Rs 3 per litre in petrol and diesel prices. The present hike put an added strain on several households already having a difficult time with high prices for their groceries, travel and other expenses. Apart from this, there are increasing tensions in West Asia and soaring prices of crude oil internationally. Fuel was, overnight, the top item of discussion for cab drivers, delivery workers and commuters all over Bihar.

Local reports said demand for fuel had surged in Bihar due to panic buying. Petrol demand increased by about 21 per cent, the Bhaskar report said. About 27 petrol pumps in Bihar were said to have closed down temporarily. The report also mentioned that some fuel stations in Patna had imposed limits.

Also Read: CNG Prices Hiked Again In Delhi-NCR; Check New Rates In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Gaya: Long queues, traffic Jams reported

Videos of long queues of vehicles outside petrol pumps in Gaya’s Imamganj area flooded social media platforms. Some local reports said there were queues of almost a kilometre as people rushed to fill up with fuel in some areas.

Police were said to have been deployed to surround some fuel stations to control crowds and avoid traffic jams. Commuters also complained of long queues and confusion about the availability of fuel.

HPCL refutes claims of curbs on fuel

In the midst of panic, a video went viral on social media claiming that a fuel station in Gaya was dry and sales of fuel had been restricted. The video alleged that petrol and diesel purchases were restricted to ₹1,000 per vehicle.

But Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited stoutly denied the charges.

The company, in a statement on X, said the viral video of M/s Parth Sarthi HP at Gaya was “misleading, baseless and factually incorrect”.

HPCL would like to clarify that a misleading, baseless, and factually incorrect video is being circulated on social media regarding M/s Parth Sarthi HP, Gaya, Bihar alleging dry-out conditions and limits on the sale of petrol and diesel, including restrictions of ₹1000 per… — Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 16, 2026

HPCL also stated that the outlet has not had any dry-out scenarios and that there were no sales limitations on petrol and diesel.

Why is the petrol and diesel price hike causing jitters among consumers?

The hike in fuel prices has often led to panic buying among Indian consumers, with crude oil price fluctuations at the global level. Usually, consumers make a mad rush toward petrol stations just after a price revision, fearing more hikes and shortages in supply from the international market, say market experts.

Increased nervousness among consumers due to the present geopolitics, particularly concerning the oil supply routes in West Asia, has amplified it.

Petrol price today in Bihar

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Patna ₹108.92/litre ₹94.97/litre Gaya ₹109.60/litre ₹95.61/litre Bhagalpur ₹109.53/litre ₹95.52/litre Darbhanga ₹109.22/litre ₹95.23/litre Purnia ₹110.05/litre ₹96.01/litre

(Source: Good Returns)

What’s happening in Bihar?

There is no official word from the oil marketing companies, nor is any further price increase announced; however, consumers are in fear of the volatile nature of crude oil prices. Fuel prices in India may remain susceptible to the global energy market and the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Jump ₹3/Litre: Public Shock, Political Clash & Panic Buying as Fuel Hike Ripples Across India

NewsX could not independently verify claims of closure of petrol pumps, caps on fuel sales or the extent of panic buying in some areas of Bihar.