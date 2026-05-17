Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Dance To ‘Tera Ho Jaun’, Viral Reunion Wins Hearts

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s latest reunion video has quickly become one of the most talked about moments on social media. The actors, who will soon be seen together in ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai’, left fans excited after a fun dance clip featuring the romantic track ‘Tera Ho Jaun’ surfaced online.

The video, which was shared at a casual get together, shows Varun and Kriti dancing with full energy and playful chemistry. Their effortless camaraderie instantly reminded fans of their previous on-screen pairing, with many calling the clip the “best thing on the internet today.” What made the video even more entertaining was the surprise appearance of Nupur Sanon, Stenben and Varun Sharma, who joined the dance midway. An adorable dog wandering through the frame also grabbed attention and became an unexpected highlight in the comments section.













Fun moments grab attention

As the music continued to play, Nupur Sanon, Stenben and Varun Sharma jumped into the frame and everyone tried to match the hook step while cracking up. A cute dog wandered around the group and unexpectedly became one of the highlights of the clip. Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, with many joking that the pet “stole the entire show.”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai Release date

The film’s release date has seen multiple changes over the past few months due to box office scheduling shifts. The latest reports suggest that ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai’ is currently scheduled to release in theatres on June 5, 2026.

Storyline and cast

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is being described as a full-fledged romantic comedy packed with humour, confusion, music and family drama. While the makers are still keeping major plot details under wraps, the story reportedly revolves around youthful relationships, emotional misunderstandings and a lively love triangle.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Ali Asgar.

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