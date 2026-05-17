‘I Love You’ Message Left Behind 70+ Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chattisgarh | WATCH

A strange theft case has gone viral from Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur after thieves allegedly made away with more than 70 steel taps from a Congress office but not before leaving behind a handwritten ‘I love you’ message on the dusty floor. The bizarre incident has triggered not just political outrage but also countless jokes on social media with users declaring it to be one of the strangest robberies of the year.

What Happened At The Congress Office?

The theft allegedly took place at Rajiv Bhavan, the Congress district office located in Gandhi Chowk area of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh. According to party leaders, the thieves snuck into the office premises late one night. Once inside, they went around the office and removed about 72 to 73 steel taps from the several bathrooms located inside the office premises.

What’s perhaps even more shocking is the message allegedly left behind by the thieves on the floor following the robbery. According to reports, the thieves decided to write ‘Love You’ on the floor in dust just before they left, an act of affection that has now made the theft go viral online.

Third Theft At The Same Congress Office

According to Congress leaders, this wasn’t the only theft that has taken place at this office. If district Congress president Balkrishna Pathak is to be believed, this was the third time Rajiv Bhavan had been robbed, raising serious concerns over the security arrangements in the area.

Party workers have alleged that the thieves seemed fearless and had taken their time removing the taps from several bathrooms and wash areas across the office premises. Broken pipes, damaged basins and even the fitting of those taps could be found scattered throughout the office following the incident, claim reports.

Law And Order In Congress Is Being Questioned

Congress leaders took a dig at the local administration and raised questions about the law-and-order situation in Ambikapur in the wake of the theft. Balkrishna Pathak speculated that drug addicts or anti-social elements may be behind repeated break-ins at Rajiv Bhavan.

What made the incident more politically contentious was that the Rajiv Bhavan office is located in what is regarded as a VIP zone of the city. Congress leaders opined that repeated thefts at a major political party office reflected poorly on policing and pointed to an inadequate surveillance system.

Theft Rendered Meme Material On Social Media

As soon as the story went viral on the internet, social media users flooded X, Instagram and Facebook with jokes and memes about the “romantic robbers”. Most users joked that the thieves seemed to have an emotional attachment to the Congress office, given the handwritten “Love You” note.

Meanwhile, police have reportedly registered a case and begun analysing CCTV footage from across the area to zero in on those behind the unusual theft.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports, police statements, and social media discussions related to the reported theft incident at the Congress office in Chhattisgarh. Details may evolve as the investigation progresses. The article does not intend to promote or trivialize criminal activity, and online reactions mentioned reflect public discourse only.