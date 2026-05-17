Monsoon 2026, Andaman Nicobar Weather Update: When Will Rains Reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And Other Indian States?

The start of the southwest monsoon season in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands marks the beginning of India’s key season. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon in 2026 has entered significant portions of the south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and entire Nicobar Islands since May 16. The weather bureau expects the monsoon to reach Kerala by May 26, almost a week ahead of its traditional arrival in June 1. The favorable progress of Monsoon 2026 has made hopes of a good rainy season that can help agricultural production, reservoirs, hydroelectricity production, and even inflation control.

When Will Monsoon 2026 Reach Kerala First and What Does IMD Forecast Say?

The IMD said Monsoon 2026 is progressing steadily and conditions remain favourable for further movement toward mainland India. If the rains reach Kerala on May 26 as expected, it would become one of the earliest monsoon arrivals in recent years.

In its official statement issued on May 16, the IMD said: “Southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, many parts of Andaman Sea, entire Nicobar Islands and some parts of Andaman Islands including Sri Vijaya Puram today, the 16th May 2026,” as per reports.

The early movement of Monsoon 2026 is being closely watched because the southwest monsoon remains the primary rainfall season for most parts of India.

What Is the Expected Monsoon Timeline for Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Other Key States?

According to reports, after Kerala, Monsoon 2026 is expected to gradually move into Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and several eastern and central Indian states over the following weeks. Meteorologists believe the current oceanic and atmospheric conditions are helping the monsoon system strengthen faster than usual.

In the past six years, the monsoon arrived early in 2025 on May 24, in 2024 on May 30 and in 2022 on May 29. However, it arrived late in 2023 on June 8 and also late in 2021 on June 3. In 2020, the onset happened on the normal date of June 1.

Even with the initial promising signs, there have been warnings from experts that Monsoon 2026 might encounter difficulties towards the latter part of the season because of the impending possibility of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific region.

What Is the city-wise temperature in Andaman & Nicobar during Monsoon 2026?

With the advent of the monsoon season for the year 2026, temperatures are expected to be warm and pleasant because of regular showers and clouds.

In addition, the coming of the monsoon season has brought strong winds, cloud cover, and heavy showers in the islands.

City/Area Expected Temperature Port Blair 28°C to 31°C Havelock Island 27°C to 30°C Neil Island 27°C to 30°C Diglipur 28°C to 32°C

Is Monsoon a Good Time for Couples to Visit Andaman & Nicobar?

As per reports, the Monsoon period of 2026 can give a better holiday experience for couples looking for peaceful spots, considering that it offers beautiful scenery as well as comparatively less number of tourists during the vacation season of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, visitors should be mindful of the turbulent sea conditions and sudden showers that could become a hurdle during ferry travel as well as engaging in water sports. Couples on holiday should always have a plan B ready in case of bad weather forecasts.

What Places Can You Visit in Andaman During Monsoon and What Activities Are Safe?

In Monsoon 2026, some of the key attractions still continue to function even amidst the rains. For example, places like Radhanagar Beach, Cellular Jail, and Neil Island still see a lot of tourist influx even in monsoon.

Activities such as sightseeing, food trail, beach walks, and photography can all be safely conducted even on light rainfall days. However, the trouble comes when you get involved in water sports like scuba diving, snorkeling, and boating.

Also Read: Monsoon 2026 Begins: Southwest Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala Arrival Likely by Last Week of May