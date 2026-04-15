Andaman Sea Tragedy: Overcrowded Trawler Carrying Around 250 Refugees Capsizes In Rough Waters, Many Feared Dead Amid Ongoing Search Operation

A major tragedy has unfolded in the Andaman Sea after an overcrowded trawler carrying around 250 people capsized during rough sea conditions. The vessel was reportedly carrying Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals when it overturned mid-journey.

The boat had set out from southern Bangladesh and was believed to be heading toward Malaysia when it ran into severe weather and became unstable due to overcrowding.

Rescue Operations Underway, Many Still Missing

Search and rescue teams have launched a large-scale operation in the area, but many passengers are still missing and feared dead. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact casualty count, but concerns are growing as hours pass without clear updates from the site.

Survivors, if any, are expected to be few, given the scale of the capsizing and the difficult sea conditions at the time of the incident.

Migrants And Refugees Among Those Aboard

Preliminary reports suggest the trawler was carrying families, including women and children, who were attempting dangerous sea travel in search of safety and better living conditions. Many of them are believed to be Rohingya refugees fleeing hardship in camps in Bangladesh.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned about such risky sea crossings through the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, which continue to claim lives despite ongoing alerts.

Authorities and rescue teams continue efforts in the area as the situation remains fluid and the scale of the tragedy is still being assessed.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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