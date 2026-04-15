US Treasury Refuses To Extend Iran Oil Sanctions Waiver, Tightens ‘Maximum Pressure’ Under ‘Economic Fury’ Strategy

The US Treasury Department has said it will not extend a temporary waiver that had eased sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The decision comes amid rising geopolitical tensions and marks a shift back to stricter enforcement measures targeting Tehran’s energy sector.

The short-term authorisation, which allowed limited sales of Iranian oil stranded at sea, is set to expire in the coming days and will not be renewed, officials confirmed.

“Maximum Pressure” Policy To Be Intensified

The Treasury said it is advancing a stricter enforcement approach, describing it as part of an “Economic Fury” strategy aimed at restricting Iran’s financial and energy networks. It also warned that foreign financial institutions dealing with Iran could face secondary sanctions.

Officials said the department is prepared to use “all available tools and authorities” to block continued support for Iranian economic activities linked to oil trade.

Previous Waiver And Timeline Of Restrictions

The temporary easing was introduced earlier, allowing limited transactions involving Iranian crude and petroleum products loaded on vessels before March 20, 2026. The exemption permitted sales and transfers until April 19, 2026, including certain imports into the United States.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had outlined that the waiver applied only to specific shipments already in transit, while maintaining broader restrictions on Iran’s oil sector.

With tensions still high, global energy markets remain under pressure, as maritime routes and trade flows tied to the region continue to face uncertainty.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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