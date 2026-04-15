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Home > World News > Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

Former US President Joe Biden visited Syracuse University on Tuesday for the unveiling of his official portrait, marking a moment tied to his long association with the institution. Biden calls Syracuse University trustee on stage during portrait unveiling, says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack.’

Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online (Pic Credits: X)
Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 15, 2026 04:30:34 IST

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Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

Former US President Joe Biden visited Syracuse University on Tuesday for the unveiling of his official portrait, marking a significant moment tied to his long association with the institution. The event celebrated Biden’s public life and achievements, drawing attention from students, faculty and guests present at the ceremony.

On-Stage Exchange Draws Attention

During the event, Biden shared a light moment on stage with university trustee and board chairman Jeffrey Scruggs. In a brief exchange, Biden jokingly referred to him as “Barack,” prompting laughter from those present.

The remark appeared to be a casual, humorous aside during the ceremony, adding a lighter tone to the otherwise formal occasion.

Video Spreads Widely Online

A clip of the interaction quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. While many viewers saw it as a moment of humour, the video sparked debate online and triggered a range of reactions.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

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Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

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Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

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Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH
Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH
Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH
Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

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