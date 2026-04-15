Joe Biden Calls Syracuse University Trustee On Stage During Portrait Unveiling, Says ‘Doesn’t He Look Like Barack?’; Viral Video Sparks Reactions Online | WATCH

Former US President Joe Biden visited Syracuse University on Tuesday for the unveiling of his official portrait, marking a significant moment tied to his long association with the institution. The event celebrated Biden’s public life and achievements, drawing attention from students, faculty and guests present at the ceremony.

On-Stage Exchange Draws Attention

During the event, Biden shared a light moment on stage with university trustee and board chairman Jeffrey Scruggs. In a brief exchange, Biden jokingly referred to him as “Barack,” prompting laughter from those present.

LMAO — Joe Biden just pulled some random black guy out of the crowd at Syracuse and declared he looked like Barack Obama “Barack, what are you doing?! Come here Barack!” All blacks are the same to ole Joe 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EdrAizFbQl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2026

The remark appeared to be a casual, humorous aside during the ceremony, adding a lighter tone to the otherwise formal occasion.

Video Spreads Widely Online

A clip of the interaction quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. While many viewers saw it as a moment of humour, the video sparked debate online and triggered a range of reactions.

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