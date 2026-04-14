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Home > World News > Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

An Indian-origin speech and language therapist, Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru, has been dismissed from her role in the UK after struggling to understand patients and colleagues due to language difficulties. She had joined the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in October 2023.

Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients' English (Via Facebook)
Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients' English (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 14, 2026 23:22:24 IST

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Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

An Indian-origin speech and language therapist, Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru, has been dismissed from her role in the UK after struggling to understand patients and colleagues due to language difficulties. She had joined the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in October 2023.

According to reports, concerns over her communication skills surfaced within weeks of her joining. Colleagues noted that she faced difficulty following conversations, both with patients and staff, raising serious questions given the nature of her role.

Admission During Review, Efforts To Improve

At a review meeting held in November, Sriperambuduru acknowledged that Telugu, not English, was her native language, despite stating otherwise in her job application. By December, she informed the panel that she had started attending English classes, but admitted she continued to struggle, especially when patients or parents spoke quickly.

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Her role required a clear understanding of speech patterns, pronunciation and grammar, but she reportedly found it difficult to accurately interpret and document conversations during therapy sessions.

Her line manager also told the panel that during the hiring process, Sriperambuduru had requested interview questions be typed in a chat box instead of being asked verbally, a request described as unusual.

Application Claim Under Scrutiny, Tribunal Upholds Dismissal

Sriperambuduru completed eight months of probation before her services were terminated in June 2024. A spokesperson for the Trust confirmed her employment and dismissal timeline.

She later challenged the decision before the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service, arguing that since her education was conducted in English, she believed it qualified as her first language. 

However, the panel rejected her explanation, stating that “first language” refers to the primary language used in daily life, not just the medium of education. The tribunal concluded that her claim on the application form was misleading and amounted to an attempt to conceal her lack of proficiency. 

She has since been removed from the professional register.

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Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

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Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English
Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English
Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English
Who Is Sai Keerthana Sriperambuduru? Indian-Origin Speech Therapist Sacked In UK After Failing To Understand Patients’ English

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