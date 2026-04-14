After Islamabad Mediation Fails, Donald Trump Says ‘Iran Talks 2.0 May Happen Within Next Two Days In Pakistan’

US President Donald Trump has indicated that talks with Iran could resume in Pakistan within the next two days, hinting at a possible change in venue for ongoing negotiations.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump suggested that developments could unfold soon and signalled openness to holding discussions in Pakistan. He also praised Pakistan’s Army chief, Asim Munir, calling him “fantastic” and crediting his role in facilitating the talks.

Contradictory Signals Raise Questions

However, less than an hour before making these remarks, Trump had offered a different assessment, saying progress in the talks with Iran remained slow. At that point, he had downplayed the possibility of Pakistan hosting the meeting, indicating that another location was being considered.

“Things are happening, but a little bit slow,” he said, adding that the meeting would likely take place elsewhere.

Alternative Locations Under Consideration

When asked if Turkey was being considered as the next host, Trump dismissed the idea and hinted at a more “central” location, possibly in Europe. The quick shift in statements has left it unclear whether any fresh development prompted the apparent change in stance, or if discussions over the venue are still fluid.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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