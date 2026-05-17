K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

On Sunday, veteran Tamil film producer, director and actor K Rajan died by suicide after allegedly jumping off the Adayar bridge in Chennai. He was 85. The news has deeply shocked the Tamil film fraternity as Rajan was well known for his outspoken speeches, controversial opinions and decades-long work in films. According to reports, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Who was K Rajan?

K Rajan was a prominent figure in Tamil cinema who donned the hats of a producer, writer, director and actor over the decades. He entered films as a producer with Brammacharigal in 1983 and later directed films like Namma Ooru Mariamma and Unarchigal.

Beyond filmmaking, Rajan was most widely recognised in recent years for his scathing speeches at film events and press conferences. His controversial opinions on actors, producers, politics and film industry practices frequently went viral on social media platforms.

He had also acted in supporting roles in several films including Thunivu and Bakasuran.

K Rajan’s Wife, Children & Family Members

Despite K Rajan’s life remaining largely away from the media glare, multiple reports confirm that his son Prabhukanth is his only surviving kin.

Furthermore, Prabhukanth too became associated with the Tamil film industry as an actor and later on as a filmmaker. Reports claim that K Rajan launched his son as the lead actor with the film Aval Paavam (2000). Prabhukanth later on changed his route and ventured in a different direction. He is known for directing RJ Balaji’s film LKG.

There is presently no publicly available information about K Rajan’s wife or other immediate family members, with the producer mostly keeping his personal life under wraps.

Tamil Film Industry In Shock

Multiple members of the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to express shock after Rajan’s death was reported online. Insiders described him to be “an unabashed voice of truth,” someone who “never shied away” from discussing his “financial woes” and “cinema politics” and the ever-changing “dynamics of the industry”.

Meanwhile, many social media users shared old videos of Rajan’s speeches, remembering the producer’s “passionate and emotional” style of talking during film audio launches or other press events.

An investigation by the police is in progress

Preliminary information suggests that Rajan jumped off the Adayar Bridge in Chennai on Sunday. A police case has been registered, and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for his death is still underway.

His death signals the end of a long and important era in Tamil cinema, particularly among producers and distributors who have known him for decades.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and official information available at the time of publishing. Details regarding the circumstances surrounding K Rajan’s death are still under investigation. The article does not intend to speculate on personal matters beyond verified reports. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, please seek help from a mental health professional or contact a local support helpline.