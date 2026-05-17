K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan died at 85 after a tragic incident in Chennai. Here’s everything known about his family, wife, son Prabhukanth, and film career.

K Rajan dies at 85 (IMAGE: X)
K Rajan dies at 85 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 20:58 IST

On Sunday, veteran Tamil film producer, director and actor K Rajan died by suicide after allegedly jumping off the Adayar bridge in Chennai. He was 85. The news has deeply shocked the Tamil film fraternity as Rajan was well known for his outspoken speeches, controversial opinions and decades-long work in films. According to reports, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Who was K Rajan?

K Rajan was a prominent figure in Tamil cinema who donned the hats of a producer, writer, director and actor over the decades. He entered films as a producer with Brammacharigal in 1983 and later directed films like Namma Ooru Mariamma and Unarchigal.

Beyond filmmaking, Rajan was most widely recognised in recent years for his scathing speeches at film events and press conferences. His controversial opinions on actors, producers, politics and film industry practices frequently went viral on social media platforms. 

You Might Be Interested In

He had also acted in supporting roles in several films including Thunivu and Bakasuran.

K Rajan’s Wife, Children & Family Members

Despite K Rajan’s life remaining largely away from the media glare, multiple reports confirm that his son Prabhukanth is his only surviving kin.

Furthermore, Prabhukanth too became associated with the Tamil film industry as an actor and later on as a filmmaker. Reports claim that K Rajan launched his son as the lead actor with the film Aval Paavam (2000). Prabhukanth later on changed his route and ventured in a different direction. He is known for directing RJ Balaji’s film LKG. 

There is presently no publicly available information about K Rajan’s wife or other immediate family members, with the producer mostly keeping his personal life under wraps. 

Tamil Film Industry In Shock

Multiple members of the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to express shock after Rajan’s death was reported online. Insiders described him to be “an unabashed voice of truth,” someone who “never shied away” from discussing his “financial woes” and “cinema politics” and the ever-changing “dynamics of the industry”.
Meanwhile, many social media users shared old videos of Rajan’s speeches, remembering the producer’s “passionate and emotional” style of talking during film audio launches or other press events.

An investigation by the police is in progress

Preliminary information suggests that Rajan jumped off the Adayar Bridge in Chennai on Sunday. A police case has been registered, and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for his death is still underway.

His death signals the end of a long and important era in Tamil cinema, particularly among producers and distributors who have known him for decades.

Also Read: Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available media reports and official information available at the time of publishing. Details regarding the circumstances surrounding K Rajan’s death are still under investigation. The article does not intend to speculate on personal matters beyond verified reports. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, please seek help from a mental health professional or contact a local support helpline.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career
Tags: K RajanK Rajan Chennai deathK Rajan deathK Rajan familyK Rajan sonK Rajan suicideK Rajan wifePrabhukanthTamil entertainment newsTamil newsTamil producer K Rajan

RELATED News

Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Dance To ‘Tera Ho Jaun’, Viral Reunion Wins Hearts

Anurag Kashyap Under Fire Again: Gujarat Court Orders FIR Over Controversial Social Media Remarks, Details Inside

South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

LATEST NEWS

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Monsoon 2026, Andaman Nicobar Weather Update: When Will Rains Reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra And Other Indian States?

‘In-laws Called Her Prostitute, Forced To Terminate Pregnancy’: Shocker In Bhopal Army Official’s Sister’s Murder Case

PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

‘I Love You’ Message Left Behind 70+ Taps Stolen From Congress Office in Chattisgarh | WATCH

Throwing Non-Veg Food Remains In Ganga Can Hurt Hindu Sentiments: Allahabad High Court On Iftar Party Row

Indian Worker Killed, 3 Others Injured After Drone Strike Hits Moscow Region During Overnight Attack

IPL 2026 Purple Cap: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Extends Lead Grip at Top Spot After PBKS vs RCB Clash | Full List of Top 10 Wicket-Takers

Taliban’s New Family Law Rules Recognise Child Marriage, Issue Guidelines For ‘Virgin Girls’

Jharkhand Shocker: Man Forces Fiance To ‘Consume Poison’, Then Married Her Dead Body And Performs Funeral

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career
K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career
K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career
K Rajan Dies By Suicide At 85: Inside The Tamil Producer’s Family, Wife & Son’s Film Career

QUICK LINKS