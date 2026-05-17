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K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video K Rajan drone attack casualties Moscow Kerala cabinet donald trump bajrang dal Aadhar Card Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries Aarti Ravi Africa Health Crisis Italy car Beit Shemesh blast video
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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

Veteran Tamil film producer, writer and actor K Rajan died by suicide in Chennai at the age of 85. Reports claim he jumped from the Adayar Bridge.

K Rajan dies at 85 (IMAGE: X)
K Rajan dies at 85 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 20:45 IST

K Rajan Dies At 85: Veteran film producer K Rajan of the Tamil film industry has died by suicide at the age of 85 in Chennai. if the latest reports are to be believed, he jumped off the Adayar Bridge in Chennai. However, there are still more details awaited of his death. Tributes poured in for the veteran film producer. Film stars such as actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, actor Vishal, and BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, among others. 

Who was K Rajan?

In the film industry, K Rajan was a well-known personality and worked as a producer, writer, director and actor. He began his film career as a producer in the early 1980s and worked on a number of films over the years such as Doubles, Aval Paavam, Ninaikoatha Naaliai and many others.

How did K Rajan die?

K Rajan died by suicide at the age of 85. 

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When did K Rajan start his career?

K Rajan kicked off his career producing the Tamil film Brammacharigal. As time went on, he started acting too, popping up in movies like Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Sattai, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran.

What do you need to know about K Rajan’s family?

His son Prabhukanth carries on his legacy. Prabhukanth started as an actor, then shifted gears and directed RJ Balaji’s LKG.

Tributes pour in for K Rajan on social media

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to the suicide helpline numbers:

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

ALSO READ: Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

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Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai
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Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

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Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

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Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai
Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai
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