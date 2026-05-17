Who Was K Rajan? Tamil Film Producer Dies By Suicide At 85 After Jumping Off Adayar Bridge In Chennai

K Rajan Dies At 85: Veteran film producer K Rajan of the Tamil film industry has died by suicide at the age of 85 in Chennai. if the latest reports are to be believed, he jumped off the Adayar Bridge in Chennai. However, there are still more details awaited of his death. Tributes poured in for the veteran film producer. Film stars such as actor-politician R Sarath Kumar, actor Vishal, and BJP leader Khushboo Sundar, among others.

Who was K Rajan?

In the film industry, K Rajan was a well-known personality and worked as a producer, writer, director and actor. He began his film career as a producer in the early 1980s and worked on a number of films over the years such as Doubles, Aval Paavam, Ninaikoatha Naaliai and many others.

How did K Rajan die?

K Rajan died by suicide at the age of 85.

When did K Rajan start his career?

K Rajan kicked off his career producing the Tamil film Brammacharigal. As time went on, he started acting too, popping up in movies like Michael Raj, Sonthakkaran, Veettoda Maapillai, Paambu Sattai, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, and Selvaraghavan’s Bakasuran.

What do you need to know about K Rajan’s family?

His son Prabhukanth carries on his legacy. Prabhukanth started as an actor, then shifted gears and directed RJ Balaji’s LKG.

Tributes pour in for K Rajan on social media

Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting.

May his… pic.twitter.com/75GXFHu9uM — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 17, 2026

பிரபல திரைப்பட தயாரிப்பாளரும் இயக்குனருமான திரு. கே. ராஜன் அவர்கள் காலமான செய்தி கேட்டு மிகுந்த துயருற்றேன். தமிழ்த் திரையுலகில் சிறு பட்ஜெட் திரைப்படங்களுக்கான அங்கீகாரம் கிடைப்பதில் மிக முக்கியக் குரலாக விளங்கியவர் திரு. கே. ராஜன் அவர்கள். அவரை இழந்து வாடும் அவரது… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) May 17, 2026

Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace.

God bless — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 17, 2026

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to the suicide helpline numbers:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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