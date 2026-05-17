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Home > Sports News > PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

Punjab Kings remain alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race despite losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS must beat Lucknow Super Giants and depend on results involving SRH, CSK, RR, and KKR to keep qualification hopes alive.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings IPL 2026 playoff qualification scenario explained. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 20:16 IST

Punjab Kings Qualification Scenario: Punjab Kings suffered their sixth defeat on the bounce as defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won the high-stakes clash in Dharamshala. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit, after an incredible start to their campaign, now finds itself on the brink of elimination from the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With only a single game remaining, fans would think that the qualification scenario remains pretty simple for the Punjab Kings. Well, they will not be entirely wrong or right. Just winning their last match now won’t be enough as PBKS depend on results from other teams. 

PBKS vs RCB: Is Punjab Kings Knocked Out of IPL 2026?

No, Punjab Kings, despite losing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has not been knocked out of the race to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With 13 points in 13 games, PBKS can finish with 15 points, and that might be enough to make it to the playoffs. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit will now need results from other games to go in their favour.  

PBKS vs RCB: How can Punjab Kings Qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Punjab Kings, after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, can finish with a maximum of 15 points. The runners-up from the previous year can still qualify for the playoffs by winning their last game against Lucknow Super Giants. However, there are at least four teams that can finish with 16 points or more. Already, RCB with 18 and Gujarat Titans with 16 have more points than what PBKS could finish with. 

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PBKS Qualification Scenario: Focus on SRH, RR, CSK, KKR 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can finish with potentially 16 points or more, which would see Punjab Kings being knocked out. SRH, with 14 points, has two games remaining, and a single win from either of the two games would be enough to overtake Punjab Kings’ potential maximum tally of 15 points. Meanwhile, RR, who is in action tonight against the Delhi Capitals, could finish with a maximum of 18 points if they win each of their remaining three games. 

Chennai Super Kings, who suffered a loss in their previous game, need to win both of their remaining two games to finish with 16 points. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders could finish with 15 points if they win their remaining two games at home against the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. 

PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings Last Game

Punjab Kings have only a single game left in IPL 2026. They will face the Lucknow Super Giants away from at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on the 23rd of May.

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PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained

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PBKS Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: Has Punjab Kings Been Knocked Out? Shreyas Iyer’s Side’s Qualification Scenario Explained
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