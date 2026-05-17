‘In-laws Called Her Prostitute, Forced To Terminate Pregnancy’: Shocker In Bhopal Army Official’s Sister’s Murder Case

TWISHA SHARMA DEATH CASE: On Sunday, the alleged suicide case of the retired judge’s daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma was taken up by her family members, who staged a protest outside Bhopal’s Chief Minister’s residence. Twisha Sharma died in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, a case that is heating up. While one, the police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case, the other is the Instagram chat of the last message that Twisha sent to her friend Meenakshi, has been leaked on social media.

Who was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma, wife of Samarth Singh and daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, used to reside in Bag Mugalia Extension, Katara Hills. She allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from the terrace on the night of May 12. Her family said that she was experiencing mental and physical harassment from her husband and mother-in-law from the date of her marriage till now, on December 12, 2025. They have demanded a proper investigation of the case and called the in-laws to task for murdering the daughter.

Twisha had confided in her friend Meenakshi about her issue just before her demise. This chat is a reflection on Twisha’s pain. I am stuck, man, don’t get stuck. I can’t talk much right now, but when the right time comes, I will call.”

Protest outside the Chief Minister’s house

Twisha’s parents and her brother, an army major, have travelled from Noida to Bhopal, and they’re staging a sit-in right outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s house. They’re demanding justice for Twisha, and they say she was murdered. According to them, the people behind her death are using their influence to cover it up and destroy evidence. Twisha’s father isn’t backing down, insisting on a second postmortem.

In the middle of all this, Twisha’s father met with the Chief Minister at his residence. He shared how devastated the family is and asked the Chief Minister to get involved. With the uproar growing and pressure from influential people, Bhopal Police put together a six-person Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the accusations against retired judge Giribala Singh and his lawyer son, Samarth Singh.

Twisha Sharma’s brother speaks up

Major Sharma claims that his sister suffered relentless mental harassment and domestic violence. He says her in-laws also forced her to terminate her pregnancy.

“While she was pregnant, my sister wanted to keep the baby. But her husband and his family put her under so much pressure, accusing her of having an affair, questioning whether the baby was legitimate. They didn’t let up. In the end, under all that stress and family pressure, they made her end the pregnancy,” he said.

What did the post-mortem report reveal?

Based on the short post-mortem report, the cause of death of Twisha was “antemortem hanging by ligature,” meaning that she was living at the time of her death. Other injuries included multiple “antemortem injuries” which means wounds inflicted upon her body while she was still alive. In the post-mortem report, it was noted that the medical termination of the pregnancy took place a week earlier.

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