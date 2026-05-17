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Home > Entertainment News > Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

Saurabh Dwivedi’s role in Kartavya has divided the internet, while an old clip of Pankaj Tripathi encouraging him to act is going viral online.

Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires (Photo/X)
Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 19:56 IST

Saurabh Dwivedi, the senior journalist, has suddenly become one of the most hotly discussed names on the internet after his acting debut in the new Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kartavya triggered a massive social media trolling spree. Even though the crime drama itself has been positively received, viewers heavily slammed Dwivedi’s acting in the series and flooded X and Instagram with endless memes and sarcastic posts.

Amid the trolling, an old interview featuring Pankaj Tripathi advising Saurabh Dwivedi to try acting has resurfaced online and is now being trolled again.

Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Resurfaces Online

The viral video is from an old conversation between Pankaj Tripathi and Saurabh Dwivedi during his interview for The Lallantop. During the conversation, Tripathi lauded Dwivedi’s speaking style, expressions, and camera presence, and even advised he should try acting professionally someday.

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While it was previously seen as a light-hearted and complimentary moment, after Dwivedi’s stint in Kartavya, social media users began revisiting the interview with mixed reactions.

Several viral posts jokingly claimed Tripathi “accidentally inspired” Dwivedi’s acting journey, while others sarcastically questioned if the advice should have just been “a compliment”.

Why Saurabh Dwivedi Is Being Trolled

Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya, which released on Netflix on May 15, became the talk of social media, owing to its cast and performances and the story. However, one of the most talked-about aspects of the crime thriller has been Dwivedi’s supporting role – unfortunately, for all the wrong reasons.

For many, the journalist seems to be struggling on screen, especially during certain emotional moments and line delivery. Several X users compared his acting to others who themselves have long been on the receiving end of trolling and criticism.

While one viral reaction read “even KRK could probably act better,” another user wrote “Arjun Kapoor is 10 times better,” with Dwivedi emerging as a trending topic on X overnight.

Social Media Divided Over The Backlash

However, not all the reactions have been trolling. Several fans defended Dwivedi’s acting, stating that journalism and acting are two completely different crafts that shouldn’t be compared. They also argued that one role shouldn’t define his credibility as an interviewer and media personality.

Several fans also added that in the past few years, many journalists and creators have experimented with acting as newer digital platforms have blurred the line between entertainment and media. 

Meanwhile, the old Pankaj Tripathi clip remains a top trend, with users jokingly calling it “the interview that changed everything”.

Also Read: South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available interviews, social media reactions, online discussions, and media reports related to Saurabh Dwivedi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Kartavya. Opinions and reactions mentioned reflect internet discourse and do not represent verified factual assessments of any individual’s professional abilities or intentions.

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Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires
Tags: Kartavya controversyPankaj Tripathi interview viralSaif Ali Khan KartavyaSaurabh Dwivedi acting debutSaurabh Dwivedi actorSaurabh Dwivedi KartavyaSaurabh Dwivedi trolling

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Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

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Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

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Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires
Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires
Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires
Who Advised Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi To Try Acting? Old Pankaj Tripathi Interview Goes Viral After Kartavya Stint Backfires

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