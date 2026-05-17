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Home > Entertainment News > South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): Discover the latest regional movies and series arriving across major streaming platforms.

South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More
South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 18:16 IST

This week, from May 18 to May 24, 2026, South Indian OTT platforms are releasing a fresh lineup of new thrillers, dramas, comedy entertainers and dubbed releases on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Aha, Sun NXT, SonyLIV and Zee5 are bringing several new Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada titles for OTT binge-watchers.

Telugu OTT releases this week (18-24 May 2026)

Thimmarajupalli TV (Aha)

A rural comedy-drama that’s likely to stream this week on a leading OTT platform in Telugu. The series has already created a buzz among the Telugu audience on social media.

Exam (Amazon Prime Video)

The hard-hitting thriller based on a public examination controversy continues to trend among OTT viewers this week as well. 

You Might Be Interested In

Tamil OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026) 

TN 2026 (Amazon Prime Video)

The Natty, Thambi Ramaiah starrer political drama has now made its digital debut after its theatrical release. The film explores the link between Tamil cinema and politics.

Manithan Deivamagalam (Sun NXT)

An emotional rural drama that deals with the themes of land protection, sacrifice and local struggles. The film made its digital debut recently on Sun NXT.

Malayalam OTT releases this week (18-24 May 2026)

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil (Netflix)

A Malayalam suspense drama continues to be one of the most trending OTT releases among the South audience for the month.

Athiradi (Sony LIV)

Rumours are rife that the Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph starrer is likely to announce its OTT streaming release details soon after its theatrical release garnered a positive response from the audience.

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases This Upcoming Week (May 18-24, 2026): Top 5 Movies and Web Series Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV & More

Disclaimer: OTT release dates, streaming availability, and platform details mentioned in this article are based on publicly available information, official announcements, and media reports at the time of publishing. Release schedules may change depending on platform decisions and regional availability. Viewers are advised to check official OTT platforms for the latest updates.

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South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More
Tags: kannada ott releasesmalayalam ott releasesnew South movies on OTTOTT releases 18-24 May 2026South OTT releasessouth ott releases this weektamil ott releasesTelugu OTT releases

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South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More
South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More
South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More
South OTT Releases This Week (18-24 May 2026): New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada Movies Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, Aha & More

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