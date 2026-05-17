Everything Leaving Netflix and Prime Video in May 2026: Must-Watch Movies and Shows Before They’re Gone

Streaming services are constantly updating their libraries every month, and audiences are getting ready to say goodbye to some big titles leaving Netflix and Prime Video in May 2026. Whether it’s classic crime dramas, intense courtroom thrillers, action-packed movies, or emotionally charged psychological tales, many of your favorite films and shows will be removed from platforms before the month ends. Film lovers and binge-watchers, now is the perfect time to catch these titles before they are gone from your queue.

Netflix Movies Leaving in May 2026

Casino:

Martin Scorsese’s iconic crime drama Casino is officially leaving Netflix this May. Starring Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci, the film dives deep into the dangerous world of Las Vegas casinos, power, greed, and betrayal. If you love classic mob movies, this is your last chance to stream one of Scorsese’s greatest masterpieces before May 31.

Your Honor:

The intense legal thriller Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, is leaving Netflix on May 31. The gripping series follows a respected judge whose life spirals out of control after his son becomes involved in a tragic hit-and-run. Packed with suspense, crime, and shocking twists, this binge-worthy drama is a must-watch before it disappears from the platform.

Crossroads:

Fan-favorite coming-of-age drama Crossroads is leaving Netflix on May 21. Starring Britney Spears, the film follows three childhood friends who reconnect on a life-changing road trip across America. Filled with friendship, romance, music, and early 2000s nostalgia, this cult classic is worth revisiting before it leaves streaming.

The Addams Family 2:

Animated comedy The Addams Family 2 is leaving Netflix on May 20. Featuring the spooky and hilarious Addams family, the film follows Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the gang as they hit the road for a chaotic family vacation. Packed with humor, creepy fun, and family-friendly entertainment, this animated sequel is perfect for a final watch before it disappears.

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Prime Video Movies Leaving in May 2026

Back On The Strip:

Comedy film Back On The Strip is leaving Prime Video on May 23. The movie follows a struggling young man who unexpectedly joins a group of former male strippers in Las Vegas. Filled with humor, chaos, and over-the-top performances, this feel-good comedy delivers plenty of entertainment before its streaming exit.

Tiger’s Tail:

The psychological drama Tiger’s Tail, starring Brendan Gleeson, is leaving Prime Video soon. The film explores identity, guilt, and emotional conflict through a haunting and thought-provoking storyline. If you enjoy slow-burning psychological dramas with powerful performances, now is the time to watch them.

Savage Salvation:

Action thriller Savage Salvation is leaving Prime Video on May 31. Featuring Robert De Niro and Jack Huston, the film follows a grieving man seeking revenge against a dangerous drug ring after a personal tragedy. Packed with action, crime, and emotional stakes, this intense thriller is worth adding to your watchlist before it disappears.

Love In A Pandemic:

Romantic drama Love In A Pandemic is leaving Netflix on May 18. The film explores love, heartbreak, and human connection during one of the most uncertain times in recent history. Blending emotional storytelling with relatable moments, this heartfelt romance captures the challenges of relationships during lockdown and isolation. Catch it before it leaves the platform.

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